Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch has celebrated on Instagram after she achieved a million followers on the social media app

The video shows a trajectory of how she became a Dj at schools and events she had performed

Gloria Sarfo, Kobby Kyei and many others congratulated her on achieving such great feet

Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch clocked a million followers on Instagram, and to celebrate with her fans, she dropped a video.

DJ Switch celebrates 1 million Instagram followers. Image Credit: @djswitchghana

DJ Switch marks 1 million followers on Instagram

The video comprised of moments when she appeared on TV3's Talented Kids and won in 2017.

The video then transcended into charity programmes she had organised, and performances at various high schools in Ghana.

Telling the story of her growth in the video, she showed gigs she had performed at when she relocated to America.

DJ Switch also shared memorable moments when she met President Akufo-Addo and other prominent figures.

Captioning the video, she thanked her followers, whom she called Switchers, for helping her achieve this great milestone.

Still on the mission…Thank you, Switchers, we clocked 1M follows #switchup

DJ Switch also added that the love and support shown her has been massive, and she prayed to God to bless them abundantly.

"Your love and support has really been massive. Thank you, and God bless you abundantly #SwitchUp ❤️✌," she wrote in the comment section.

Below is a video of DJ Switch of how she has grown over the years.

Ghanaians congratulate DJ Switch upon achieving 1 million Instagram followers

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages as Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo, blogger Kobby Kyei and many others wished her well.

gloriaosarfo said:

Congratulations Erica darling. More blessings from above ❤

kobby.kyei remarked:

Congratulations

giftyayewasareofficial stated:

❤️❤️❤️ congratulations

sconzymusic said:

Congratulations #SwitchUp

ohemaawoyeje stated:

Congratulations

binasgh commented:

Let's go switch up

wezzomediavisuals07 said:

Am proud of you my dear empress❤️❤️❤️

lifetimemusicq remarked:

Congratulations dear God did...

bra_bozen said:

CONGRATULATIONS ❤️

DJ Switch takes the bus, flaunts a friendly teacher in the video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that DJ Switch showed her fans how she gets to school as she flaunted her friendly teacher in the video.

In the video, she stated that she was heading to school to write her final paper for the semester.

