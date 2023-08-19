Robest GH, in a hilarious TikTok video, unveiled the lookalike of popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown

The funny TikTok sensation had a cloth covered on the head of the young lady as he did a countdown

After the countdown, the cloth was taken off and underneath it was a young lady in a school uniform who looked a lot like the actress

Social media sensation Robest GH, in a video, introduced Ghanaians to a striking doppelgänger of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown. The funny clip has gone viral, leaving viewers in stitches.

Nana Ama McBrown lookalike being unveiled by Robest Photo Source: Robest GH

Source: TikTok

Robest GH, who is known for his hilarious antics on TikTok, orchestrated the unveiling with his signature comical antics. The video showed him introducing his audience to a young woman with a cloth wrapped over her. The young woman stood beside him as he began a countdown, building anticipation.

As the countdown ended, he took off the cloth in a dramatic fashion whisking it away and revealing the young lady who was sporting a school uniform, one similar to what McBrown wore in a viral video. To the surprise of many, there was an uncanny resemblance between the young lady and the popular actress.

The young lady had a look mirroring of McBrown's features, from her smile to her distinctive mannerisms.

McBrown lookalike sparks funny reactions

Robest's followers expressed marvel at how much the lady looked like McBrown, dropping funny reactions in the comment section.

Efia February said:

Eii for once I thought it was mcbrown

Ofri Manager ♓️ reacted:

Asem b3n koraaa nie awww Awurade

fatimatanfaisel3 commented:

My stomach herrrr I can’t stay without bundle

Sharon de copa reacted:

when I saw her nails i said this is not Nana Ama

