Nana Ama McBrown got many people overjoyed as she introduced her guests for the Friday, May 26 2023 edition of her show, Onua Showtime

Dressed in government school uniform, she disclosed that: TimeGH, Asor Yaa, Erkuah Official, Ama Pokuaa Memeneda Ba and Demand and Supply would be the guests

Many people took to the comment section to tag the content creators and shared how excited they would be to see them on the show

Onua TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown dazzled in a school uniform in the new Onua Showtime Friday special.

The flyer was shared on her verified Instagram page and that of Onua TV as they disclosed the agenda for the show on Friday, May 26, 2023.

McBrown to learn all about content creation on Onua Showtime

On the Onua Showtime flyer, Nana Ama McBrown was seen rocking a school uniform usually worn by pupils who attend public primary schools in Ghana.

To add to the aesthetic, she held a cane on both ends with her hands as she smiled.

She wore a frontal lace wig with the top half styled into a ponytail and the bottom half left to hang across her back.

The agenda for the show is the impact of content creation. Looking at Mrs McBrown Mensah's outfit, she is poised to learn all she can about the topic from her guests.

Five content creators who will be gracing the show are TimeGH, Asor Yaa, Erkuah Official, Ama Pokuaa Memeneda Ba and Demand and Supply.

Below is a photo of Nana Ama McBrown in a school uniform on the Onua Showtime special flyer.

Ghanaians share their views on McBrown's outfit and the guests booked for her Friday show

Many people took to social media to share how excited they were about Nana Ama McBrown's guest list for the Friday, May 26, 2023 edition of her show on Onua TV.

Many netizens tagged their favourite content creators and shared how they could not wait to see them on the show.

jumanjoe said:

Demand and supply? OMGEEE

time_gh2 stated:

It's a hit merrr

vivibrimah commented:

Wawolo I can't wait to see demand and supply eeish suppi and tabua lol

afia1604 said:

Plsss drop your flyer early wai!!!!!can't wait❤️

sycho_brown remarked:

Fridays now? I thought Sundays. I almost missed it

doriiis.kye said:

Ah Ama gone were the days I used to iron my uniform with starch, na neatness was the call❤️ you be too much girl

mzz_lee_xclusive stated:

This episode is laugh out loud

yellow_makeover commented:

The show hasn’t started yet but @time_gh2 is making me laugh already

