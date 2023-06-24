Robest GH, a young man who identifies himself as King Promise's lookalike, in a hilarious video unveiled Kidi's lookalike

In the rib-cracking video, Robest taught the young man how to sing like Kidi and how to be a good lookalike

Followers of Robest were in stitches and teased that the young man looked nothing like Kidi, dropping funny comments

Robest GH, a young man who claims to share a resemblance with popular Ghanaian musician King Promise, shared a funny video on social media, introducing a young man who could pass as a lookalike of another talented artist, Kidi.

King Promise(Right) lookalike and Kidi lookalike (Left) Photo Source: robest_gh

In the rib-cracking video, Robest took on the role of a mentor, teaching the young man how to sing like Kidi and giving him tips on how to be a convincing lookalike. The comical tutorial had Robest's followers bursting into laughter and leaving amusing comments.

The video began with Robest introducing his protege, emphasizing the similarities between the young man and Kidi's appearance. With a mischievous grin on his face, Robest playfully highlighted some unique features the young man shared with Kidi, pointing out his hairdo and his tattoos.

King Promise's lookalike went on to share some advice on how to imitate Kidi's singing style.

King Promise and Kidi lookalike crack ribs on social media

beebyhat commented:

This wan be Girl dem Maggie

Musahvic wrote:

@Robest gh pls what about patapaa lookalike , will i pay same ? cuz that one doesn't need much moni . my friend Dentaa looks like him already

GlobalAfricagh reacted:

u cant be sad in this kentry omg

Adwoa_Dedaa_Herself❤️ said:

Dis chain dierr 3maa kuo chain oo…

King Solomon commented:

this one na wee-kidi girl Dem wee

When King Promise lookalike and other lookalikes went viral

In another story, three young men who shared a striking resemblance with music stars Kidi, Kuami Eugene, and King Promise caused a stir on social media.

The young men, who identified themselves as the lookalikes of the celebrities, had many social media users in stitches when a video of them surfaced.

In the video, the three guys could be seen making their way through a gate while another young man took a video and cheered them on.

Source: YEN.com.gh