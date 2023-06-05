The lookalike of King Promise, Robest Jnr, has been seen in a trending video pleading with the police after his arrest

He was hooked by his shorts and handcuffed by the police officers who had stormed his room to pick him up

In the video, which is perceived by some folks as part of their comic skits and stunts, Robest pleaded with the police officers to allow him to put on some clothes

The police arrested the lookalike of Ghanaian afrobeat singer King Promise in a trending video, which is believed to be a publicity stunt.

Robest and his lookalike colleagues seemed to be recording the video before the police stormed their premises to arrest him.

In the trending video, Robest Jnr, the lookalike who has been branded as the leader of the "Four Kings," comprising the lookalikes of Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew, and Medikal, looked surprised when the police entered his room to arrest him.

Robest Jnr was seated behind a ring light when the police stormed his premises. In the video, the doppelganger, who had earlier lambasted celebrities who criticised him and his crew, pleaded with the police to allow him to explain the reason for the arrest but was to no avail.

They cuffed his hands and tightly held him by his shorts as he pleaded for mercy. He asked the police about what he had done in the barely audible discussion which was ongoing. Robest Jnr asked the policemen:

We were only joking, I am a public figure, why are you arresting me?

His colleagues, lookalikes of Mr Drew and Medikal, followed him after he was taken out of the room.

Watch the video of Robest being arrested below

Lookalikes open registration for more lookalikes

Before Robest's arrest, he had earlier introduced the fee he charged for people to join the lookalike team, which has become a trend with many lookalikes impersonating original artistes.

He introduced a cast of celebrity impersonators, claiming the Four Kings Lookalike Association was welcoming and would accept other impersonators of famous people as members.

Some Ghanaians reacted to King Promise's lookalike's arrest

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to Robest's arrest, claiming the police were not supposed to hold him like a thief, while another netizen opined differently.

@jayhanssss commented:

Right now ebi agr). I figa them say ebi full-time job

@kwaku_majesty_ said:

But why dem hold him like a thief??

@younghipocrates wrote:

Ghana police, is that how to arrest? You’re arresting someone as if he’s a murderer

@JoelKAboagye posted:

The lookalikes for start dey hide

@PHORENA99 remarked:

I feel it’s scripted. This guy can go any length for the fame

@revvyderhymes added:

Ibi scripted Kwasia s3 me y3 public figure

