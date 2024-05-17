A video of a Ghanaian midfielder, Fatawu Issahaku, entertaining his teammates at Leicester City with electrifying dance moves has popped up online

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who plays for Leicester City Football Club, dazzled his teammates and coaches with an exhilarating dance performance.

The talented footballer was captured entertaining his teammates in a video that has since gone viral.

Fatawu had a Ghana flag wrapped around his waist and danced his heart out.

His teammates, delighted to see , cheered him on.

Watch the video below:

Netizens express mixed reactions

The video posted by @lcfc has generated a flurry of reactions online. While some commended his dance moves, others also laughed over the moves.

@Kai69 wrote:

"What is he doing."

@user8878244735102 wrote:

"Fatawu found his perfect Home!"

@elizaberth_2093 wrote:

"Wooow, the best."

@Abdou wrote:

"Welcome back to the première league."

@Kobie wrote:

"Well done u probs go back down next season but well done."

@Jack_of_aII_trades wrote:

"Same players that were not good enough last season."

@Ken Rop wrote:

"African thing. Wait for Afcon 2027 and get the all album."

@Machine wrote:

"Ghanaian people never disappoints me."

@Obumnemedavid wrote:

"FATAWUU were is your best friend @Iheanacho"

@SFC_Aribo7 wrote:

"Well done Leicester."

@BR@ZILI@N wrote:

"My Ghananian Brother."

Fatawu Issahaku wins Man of the Match Award

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that talented Ghanaian scored his first hat trick for the Foxes as his team thumped their opponents by five goals to nil.

Following his impressive performance, YEN.com.gh saw a video on the TikTok page of Ghanaian Sports journalist George Addo Jr that showed the moment the 19-year-old and his teammates celebrated their victory in the dressing room.

With music blaring in the dressing room, Fatawu Issahaku wasted no time as he swung into action and displayed some severe Azonto dance moves in sync with the high-tempo tune.

