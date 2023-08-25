A pretty young lady has caused a stir on social media after putting her hourglass figure on display in a video.

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

In the video, the yet-to-be-identified lady was spotted wearing a body-hugging dress which was white in colour.

Standing behind two cars, the young lady twisted and turned around like someone who was dancing. She twisted and turned around to show off her hourglass figure while 'feeling' herself.

A pretty young lady has caused a stir with her shape Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

After throwing his legs about for a few seconds, the lady turned her back showing the dress had its back cut out.

The most noticeable things in the video were the young lady's heavy backside, big hips, and slim waist. The features were accentuated by the bodycon she wore.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See below for her videos as shared on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Source: YEN.com.gh