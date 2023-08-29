West Ham United celebrated their latest signing, Mohammed Kudus, with a video as he toured the club's facilities

The video compilation of the Ghanaian player featured a tune by King Promise in the background, Terminator

The footage was one of many videos that the club did in celebration of the footballer's arrival, in one video, they used Burna Boy's song in the background

West Ham United Football Club has welcomed their newest team member, Mohammed Kudus, with an exciting video where he was shown the club's facilities. The video, a compilation of clips of the Ghanaian player's tour, had Terminator by King Promise playing in the background.

The footage, capturing Kudus' exploration of the club's training grounds and stadium, was part of a series of videos created to celebrate the arrival of the talented footballer. The club spared no effort in making the new player feel at home and appreciated.

In addition to the video with King Promise's catchy melody, West Ham United featured another clip highlighting Kudus' skills and potential. This time, they paired the video with City Boy, a song by Burna Boy, but that particular one did not please Ghanaians as they complained that the club should have used a Ghanaian song. Following that, the video with Terminator in the background was shared.

Kudus's move to West Ham excites Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

TheCoolestKid said:

On behalf of all Ghanaians, we want to tell you that we are all West ham fans now

Mr.Bherry wrote:

I think the admin will be a Ghanaian or Nigerian p33

Kingade commented:

Am from nigeria but i love this my Ghanaian brother i believe you will do well in EPL

Stonebwoy's song was used in one of the Kudus videos

In a similar story, Mohammed Kudus was unveiled by his new football club, West Ham United, on Sunday, August 27, 2023, and in one of the unveiling videos, Stonebwoy's music was played.

The Ghanaian dancehall star's Into The Future played in the background as Kudus rocked the West Ham colours and held a Ghanaian flag.

West Ham United's TikTok page captioned the video Into the Future with Kudus making the video even more heartwarming.

Source: YEN.com.gh