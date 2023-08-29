West Ham United made a promotional video hyping their new Ghanaian signee Mohammed Kudus and used Burna Boy's City Boy song in the background

The song choice did not sit well with a lot of Ghanaians, who complained about West Ham using a Nigerian song instead of a Ghanaian one

Nigerians in the comment section trolled Ghanaians, suggesting that Nigerian music was far ahead of Ghanaian music, so it was normal for the club to use a Naija tune

English Premier League football club, West Ham United released a promotional video introducing their new Ghanaian player, Mohammed Kudus. The video featured the popular song City Boy by Burna Boy playing in the background. However, this choice of music has stirred up a bit of controversy among Ghanaians.

The promotional video was intended to build excitement around Kudus' arrival at West Ham and showcase his skills on the field. The video was well-received for its editing and captivating visuals, highlighting Kudus' journey to the club and his abilities as a player. However, the use of Burna Boy's song surprised and disappointed some fans.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the choice of music. They felt that using a Nigerian song instead of a Ghanaian one was not representative of Kudus' heritage and did not showcase Ghanaian culture. Some fans even suggested that West Ham should have chosen a Ghanaian artiste's song to make the video more relevant to Kudus' background.

The song choice caught the attention of some Nigerian fans, who used the opportunity to engage in playful banter. In the video's comment section, some Nigerians teased Ghanaians, implying that Nigerian music was more popular and influential on the global stage. They argued that since Nigerian music had a broader international reach, it made sense for West Ham to use a Nigerian song.

Ghanaians and Nigerians quarrel in the comment section

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Real Paddy✝ said:

West Ham use a Ghanaian song instead

EZEIGBO1 a Nigerian wrote:

if you are not happy with the music go to court Oluwa Burna

Sïr_ÕG commented:

odogwu was here burna boy to the world

West Ham used Stonebwoy's song instead in another video

In a related story, Mohammed Kudus was unveiled by his new football club, West Ham United, on Sunday, August 27, 2023, and in one of the unveiling videos, Stonebwoy's music was played.

The Ghanaian dancehall star's Into The Future played in the background as Kudus rocked the West Ham colours and held a Ghanaian flag.

West Ham United's TikTok page captioned the video: "Into the future with Kudus," making the video even more heartwarming.

