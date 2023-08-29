A video of Christopher Nimley revealing how Kudus did not get to play for his team has gone viral

The coach said he was not present when the final selection of new players was being made for his team

Netizens who saw the video have also shared their diverse opinions on the matter

Ghanaian coach and popular football pundit Christopher Nimley has confessed that he is filled with regret over the fact that Mohammed Kudus never got to play for his football team as a kid.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Coach Nimley, who was speaking as a panellist on Citi TV's Scorecard programme about the transfer of Kudus to West Ham, opened up on how a team he owns rejected Kudus back then.

Nimley opens on his Kudus as a kid Photo credit: @citisportsghana @West Ham/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Narrating how it happened, Coach Nimley said his Colts football team organised an exercise to select talented young football prospects, of which Mohammed Kudus partook and successfully passed the first and second stages.

He added that just when he was about to oversee the third stage, he had the opportunity to travel abroad for studies, leaving the recruitment in the hands of other people, who unfortunately did not deem Kudus fit to make the final cut.

Coach Nimley explained that it was after some years, apparently when Kudus had blossomed into a household name, that it dawned on him to ask officials of the team whether it was the same person who partook in the player recruitment exercise years ago.

He praised Mohammed Kudus for his exceptional football abilities and expressed delight that he had signed for a club that would guarantee him playing time.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 1,000 likes and 11 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who saw the video expressed diverse opinions about Coach Nimley's revelation.

PTourist commented:

Explain taya

Sapato1 suggested:

Coach, he needs to play for our team Man United.

Juan_sebesseah stated:

Take it leave it you go explain no evidence

princebornagainfr1 added:

I know a boy he have a good personality like kudus and kante

