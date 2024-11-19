A recent photo of Ghanaian megastar Shatta Wale's underpants has thrown social media into a frenzy

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has stoked a frenzy online with his recent set of photos.

The dancehall and Afropop star is known for his catalogue of hit songs as well as his numerous social media tantrums.

In one of the photos, the musician was spotted wearing a swanky shirt that exposes his inked chest and high-end neckpiece.

While Shatta Wale's outfit earned him praise from some fans, others couldn't help but notice his questionable brand of white boxer briefs.

Shatta Wale's briefs had 'Calvlein Klein' embossed on the waistband, looking like a counterfeit replica of the infamous Calvin Klein classic men's underpants.

Shatta Wale's boxers stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the photo of Shatta Wale wearing fake Calvin Klein boxer briefs.

Boakye Yiadom Nana Kay said:

From Adidlas to Calvlein🤣🤣🤣🤣 richest Artist in Ghana

Mhizz Sedem noted:

It’s a new brand,leave Nii alone🤣🥂

Sor Blay remarked:

Stitching gone wrong, the band closer, there is a joining stitches In between the brand name so it took some of the words of the name, it actually stitched on ,so it shows like this ,making it seem that is the writings, if he should show the whole waist band of the under wear u will under, that portion actually should have been at the back,

Abrefi Grahamz added:

U people don't know ow printing mistake 😫🤣🤣🤣🤣leave Charles alone yoo

