Shatta Wale Poses In 'Calvlein Klein' Boxer Briefs, Fans React: "1DON Do Yawa"
- A recent photo of Ghanaian megastar Shatta Wale's underpants has thrown social media into a frenzy
- Fans can't seem to wrap their heads around his decision to wear a questionably branded outfit
- Fans couldn't help but wonder if the musician intentionally showcased the fake boxers to induce traction online
Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has stoked a frenzy online with his recent set of photos.
The dancehall and Afropop star is known for his catalogue of hit songs as well as his numerous social media tantrums.
In one of the photos, the musician was spotted wearing a swanky shirt that exposes his inked chest and high-end neckpiece.
While Shatta Wale's outfit earned him praise from some fans, others couldn't help but notice his questionable brand of white boxer briefs.
Shatta Wale's briefs had 'Calvlein Klein' embossed on the waistband, looking like a counterfeit replica of the infamous Calvin Klein classic men's underpants.
Shatta Wale's boxers stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the photo of Shatta Wale wearing fake Calvin Klein boxer briefs.
Boakye Yiadom Nana Kay said:
From Adidlas to Calvlein🤣🤣🤣🤣 richest Artist in Ghana
Mhizz Sedem noted:
It’s a new brand,leave Nii alone🤣🥂
Sor Blay remarked:
Stitching gone wrong, the band closer, there is a joining stitches In between the brand name so it took some of the words of the name, it actually stitched on ,so it shows like this ,making it seem that is the writings, if he should show the whole waist band of the under wear u will under, that portion actually should have been at the back,
Abrefi Grahamz added:
U people don't know ow printing mistake 😫🤣🤣🤣🤣leave Charles alone yoo
Shatta Wale plays with Nana Aba Anamoah
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a viral video of Nana Aba Anamoah and Shatta Wale had popped up on social media.
In the video, Shatta Wale placed his expensive diamond-encrusted SM chain around Nana Aba's neck.
The musician claims the chain, which was gifted to him on his 39th birthday, was worth $543,000.
