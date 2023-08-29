Kudus To West Ham: Stonebwoy's Song Gets Played At Football Star's Unveiling, Ghanaians Excited
- Mohammed Kudus was unveiled by his new football club, West Ham United, on Sunday, August 27 2023 and in one of the unveiling videos, Stonebwoy's music was played
- The Ghanaian dancehall star's Into The Future played in the background as Kudus rocked the West Ham colours and held a Ghanaian flag
- West Ham United's TikTok page captioned the video Into the future with Kudus making the video even more heartwarming
Mohammed Kudus, on Sunday, August 27, 2023, was officially introduced as a member of the West Ham United football club. The young Ghanaian talent's unveiling was made even more special with the accompaniment of music by popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.
As Kudus rocked the West Ham United jersey, the melodic sounds of Stonebwoy's hit track Into The Future echoed in the background, creating a festive atmosphere. The combination of Kudus wearing the team's colours and holding the Ghanaian flag, along with the song, made the unveiling a memorable moment for both the player and the fans.
The captivating video of the unveiling was shared on West Ham United's TikTok page with the caption reading, "Into the future with Kudus," which not only highlighted the connection to Stonebwoy's music but also symbolized the club's optimistic outlook with Kudus as a part of their future endeavours. This choice of caption added more warmth to the already heartwarming video.
Kudus' future excites Ghanaians
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users
KWABENA SINGLE said:
Kudus I wish you nothing but success in your new chapter win bro win Ghana
Derrick Boateng wrote:
Kudus carrying Ghana everywhere. Love you bro. But still Chelsea
theoburniton commented:
Stonebwoy will be performing at the London stadium soon @West Ham United
FIFA plays Black Sherif and Sarkodie's music
In another story, the official FIFA World Cup TikTok page shared a video clip of Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus's performance at the past World Cup.
In the background of the clip played Black Sherif's hook on the song Country Side on which he was featured by Sarkodie.
Many people were excited to see the Ghanaian representation on display and expressed awe at how talented Kudus was.
