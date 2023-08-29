Mohammed Kudus was unveiled by his new football club, West Ham United, on Sunday, August 27 2023 and in one of the unveiling videos, Stonebwoy's music was played

The Ghanaian dancehall star's Into The Future played in the background as Kudus rocked the West Ham colours and held a Ghanaian flag

West Ham United's TikTok page captioned the video Into the future with Kudus making the video even more heartwarming

Mohammed Kudus, on Sunday, August 27, 2023, was officially introduced as a member of the West Ham United football club. The young Ghanaian talent's unveiling was made even more special with the accompaniment of music by popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy and Mohammed Kudus Photo Source: Stonebwoy, West Ham United

Source: Twitter

As Kudus rocked the West Ham United jersey, the melodic sounds of Stonebwoy's hit track Into The Future echoed in the background, creating a festive atmosphere. The combination of Kudus wearing the team's colours and holding the Ghanaian flag, along with the song, made the unveiling a memorable moment for both the player and the fans.

The captivating video of the unveiling was shared on West Ham United's TikTok page with the caption reading, "Into the future with Kudus," which not only highlighted the connection to Stonebwoy's music but also symbolized the club's optimistic outlook with Kudus as a part of their future endeavours. This choice of caption added more warmth to the already heartwarming video.

Kudus' future excites Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

KWABENA SINGLE said:

Kudus I wish you nothing but success in your new chapter win bro win Ghana

Derrick Boateng wrote:

Kudus carrying Ghana everywhere. Love you bro. But still Chelsea

theoburniton commented:

Stonebwoy will be performing at the London stadium soon @West Ham United

FIFA plays Black Sherif and Sarkodie's music

In another story, the official FIFA World Cup TikTok page shared a video clip of Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus's performance at the past World Cup.

In the background of the clip played Black Sherif's hook on the song Country Side on which he was featured by Sarkodie.

Many people were excited to see the Ghanaian representation on display and expressed awe at how talented Kudus was.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh