Ypee, in a video, met Hajia Bintu in town and was stunned by the social media influencer's big backside and curves

The musician exchanged hugs with Bintu and watched in disbelief as the young lady gave him a 360

The video popped up on social media, and Ghanaians in the comment section said the pair were a good match

Ypee and Hajia Bintu, in a video, crossed paths in town and the pair were excited to see each other. Ypee could not hide his amazement as he exchanged hugs with the internet sensation.

What left Ypee in awe was when Hajia Bintu performed a 360-degree turn, showing off her curves. The musician watched in disbelief as she effortlessly flaunted her famous assets. The unexpected encounter appeared to have left Ypee starstruck by Hajia Bintu's charm and beauty.

The video was quickly shared and reposted on various social media platforms, triggering a flurry of reactions from Ghanaians. Many netizens took to the comment section to express their views on the unexpected rendezvous.

Some fans and followers of both Ypee and Hajia Bintu were excited about the chance meeting, suggesting that the two personalities seemed to be a good match. Their chemistry and the genuine surprise on Ypee's face seemed to touch the hearts of netizens, sparking speculation about whether this meeting could lead to something more than just a casual encounter.

Ghanaians react to Hajia Bintu and Ypee

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

richnizzles commented:

Ypee too say he like botos more than anything.. just saying

esin.am reacted:

If no be say the world spoil including ghana anka wei

sir_proffbookish said:

Ypeee once said : if you have nyansh without sense koraa,

hannahcowan52 commented:

I’m that worker sitting behind them

Hajia Bintu stuns many with her curves

In a similar story, Hajia Bintu, in a TikTok video, showed off her ever-growing curves as she danced to Run Town's Mad Over You.

The popular TikToker rocked a pair of camo pants, a revealing top and a cap as she whined her voluptuous body.

Fans of the social media influencer took to the comment section to point out how big Bintu's curves were growing.

