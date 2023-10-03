Kevin-Prince Boateng has turned to Christ and shared photos of his baptism on Instagram

In the photos, the ace footballer could be seen being immersed in seawater by a priest, leaving a smile on his face after

Boateng, in his Instagram post, declared that Jesus was the way, and his followers welcomed him to Christianity in the comment section

Famous Ghanaian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng publicly declared his faith in Christ through a baptism ceremony, and he joyfully shared the beautiful moment with his fans on Instagram.

Ghanaian footballer Kevin Prince Boateng gets baptised

The Instagram post featured a series of photos capturing the baptism. Boateng, wearing a simple white shirt and black shorts, was seen standing in the waters, accompanied by a priest.

The ceremony saw Boateng being gently immersed in the seawater, symbolising a powerful spiritual rebirth. He wore a wide smile as he emerged from the water, marking the beginning of his spiritual journey.

In his Instagram post, Boateng expressed his newfound faith, declaring that "Jesus is the way." He quoted Revelation 3:20, which reads:

Behold, stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.

Kevin-Prince Boateng warms hearts

Fans in the post's comment section were happy about Boateng's newfound faith and wished him well. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

d.lukebakio wrote:

Glory to Jesus! Proud of you my bro! Only the beginning

marianodivaio commented:

Amen!! Glory to God, can’t express how happy I am to see this photos my brother !!!

adjetey_lee wrote:

…i think you are the most happiest man in the world right now. Im happy to see this too

