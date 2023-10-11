Amerado, in a hilarious video, met actor Don Little and carried him in his arms like a baby

The rapper teased Don Little that he was Kwaku Ananase, a popular character from Ghanaian folklore who was small but cunning

The video had Ghanaians laughing, with many saying the diminutive actor was old enough to be Amerado's grandfather

Ghanaian rapper Amerado met up with popular actor Don Little, and the two shared a laugh as Amerado humorously carried Don Little into his arms like a baby. The funny exchange left many social media users in stitches, as the video showed the lighter side of the two Ghanaian entertainers.

In the video, Amerado playfully teased Don Little by referring to him as Kwaku Ananase, a famous character from Ghanaian folklore known for being small in stature but incredibly cunning. The funny encounter highlighted Amerado's sense of humour and showed that Don Little has a great sense of humour, too, as he played along with the joke.

The video quickly went viral, with Ghanaians commenting on the hilarious interaction. Many viewers could not help but point out the significant height difference between Amerado and Don Little, with some joking that the diminutive actor looked old enough to be Amerado's grandfather.

Amerado and Don Little get Ghanaians laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Young Juice said:

Why u dey do the old man like that Amerado

Vpowerofficial commented:

Na ananse no )ni fom Buh what did he say before he dey shout barsss

Cutieeee❤️ reacted:

Don little is wearing some of my 3years brother’s slippers

DOLLARS MEDIA said:

Hahaha the way you people day worry my big bro you people for day gee ooo Amerado my brother can give birth to u wai

Don Little and a fan had an issue

In another story, Don Little, in a video, was spotted walking in town with fellow actor Shortingo when a fan spotted him and started calling his name.

The actor looked back with a stern look on his face and ignored the fan's passionate call for his attention, sparking reactions on social media.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, pleaded with Don Little not to ignore fans as it was pompous behaviour.

