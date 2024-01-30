A young Ghanaian entertainment analyst and music executive, Eric Agyapong Mensah dared his followers to walk the four corners of the Black Star square barefooted should Ghana fail to beat Mozambique in their final AFCON group game

The game ended in a two-goal draw upsetting scores of Ghanaian supporters who forced Eric to deliver on his promise

He talked to YEN.com.gh about his pursuit and the need to follow through on his promise

Ghana's disappointing exit from the ongoing AFCON at the group stages took many football fans by storm.

The Black Stars were eliminated from the competition with only two points having lost their opening game against Cape Verde and managed a draw each in their games with Egypt and Mozambique.

On January 22, 2024, before Ghana played its final group game, Ghanaian entertainment analyst, Eric Agyapong Mensah popularly known as Eric Toscar predicted that the Black Stars would win.

Toscar delivers on his promise

After constant pressure from netizens, Eric delivered on the promise made to his fans to walk the four corners of the Black Star square barefooted in the afternoon should the Black Stars fail to beat Mozambique.

"I’ve noticed people take whatever we post on social media very seriously. I could have decided not to do it. But in everything one must be a man of his word and keep his integrity," the socialite established as he shared his inspiration to follow through on his dare.

In an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh during the activity, he disclosed that he backtracked on his decision to walk barefoot due to some maintenance activities happening at the site.

Scores of followers joined a live stream of the event while a few other netizens were spotted at the Black Star square cheering him on.

Netizens react to Toscar's walking marathon

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Eric Toscar's walking pursuit after the Black Stars' AFCON exit.

iamphylxgh_ quizzed:

But @toscar_live said he was going to walk barefooted, why he Dey wear sneakers?

adjoadaizyadorcas wrote:

But he said “barefooted” so why is he in sneakers ?

khoblah_d said:

Lol the camera man forget he’s also doing the same punishment or exercise …

Committee to find Black Stars new coach ramps up process

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Football Association had established a new committee to find a new coach for the Black Stars after Chris Hughton was sacked for failing to take the team

The committee has registered its willingness to provide a shortlist of worthy candidates for consideration by the GFA before February 2, 2024.

