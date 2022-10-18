Dancehall musician Shatta Wale celebrated his birthday yesterday, 17th October 2022 and was gifted a Range Rover by a friend

A surprise birthday party was thrown for the excited musician, and he was sprayed with cash by Medikal and other friends who attended the event

Videos of Shatta Wale's new customised vehicle spread across the internet like wildfire, with fans expressing excitement and wishing Shatta a happy birthday

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale celebrated his birthday on 17th October 2022 and had a blissful time during a surprise birthday party thrown for him by his team and friends.

Shatta Wale was gifted a brand new Range Rover by one of his friends at the plush birthday party, which was organised at his new luxury glass home.

The luxurious and expensive car was beautifully customised. The Range Rover logo at the vehicle's rear end was replaced with Shatta's name. The upholstery was redone and given a more expensive look.

The car's tires looked thicker and better than those found on regular Range Rovers. The beautiful red colours of the new vehicle gleamed beautifully as the moonlight fell on its shiny surface. A happy Shatta hopped into the car and stepped on the accelerator.

The vehicle roared like the lion of Judah, which meant even the engine had been fine-tuned. Shatta Wale was sprayed with cash by Medikal and friends at the event as he performed a few of his songs in excitement.

Fans Give Mixed Reactions To Shatta Wale's New Range Rover

sibanni12 said:

he’s blessed

marv_1s was not feeling the customization:

What's this.. he just depreciated the car

tbaron53 wrote:

One Range Rover chairman buy am like 5 times . Hmm If u know u know

