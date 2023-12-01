Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, in an interview with ZionFelix, revealed meeting his newly wedded wife on Twitter, where he took the initiative by sending the first message

Despite initially starting as an official relationship and experiencing a moment of being friend-zoned, their shared interests and collaborative work eventually brought them closer

Sheldon credited his wife for her significant role in the rebranding of his website and channels

Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon recently shared insights into his love story during an interview with ZionFelix.

Revealing the origin of his relationship with his newly wedded wife, Sheldon disclosed that their journey began on Twitter.

According to Sheldon, he took the first initiative and sent the first message, after realizing the intuitive connection he felt with her.

"Sometimes, when you meet the right person, you just know it, and something draws you both together," Sheldon expressed.

The relationship initially started on a professional note, involving collaborative work. Despite facing a moment of being friend-zoned, Sheldon highlighted the alignment of their interests as a pivotal factor.

Over time, their connection deepened, leading to a successful romantic relationship.

Sheldon acknowledged his wife's significant role in the rebranding of his website and channels and spoke about the shared accomplishments that strengthened their bond.

