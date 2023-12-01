Strika, in a video, was spotted seated on the floor panting heavily after being on set with Ras Nene shooting a skit

Crew members commended Strika for the effort and commitment he put into the shoot and asked him to keep it up

Strika has joined Ras Nene and his crew in order to get his life back on track after facing many hurdles in his private life

Ghanaian actor Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame was captured on set alongside Ras Nene in a video, visibly exhausted after the shoot.

Seated on the floor, he panted heavily, showing the tremendous effort he invested in shooting a skit with the renowned comedian.

The crew, recognizing Strika's commitment to his craft, showered him with commendations. They applauded his dedication and encouraged him to persevere in his journey towards personal and professional growth. Strika's presence on set has made many Ghanaians happy, as they hope he will be able to get his life back on track.

The collaboration with Ras Nene, they hope will be a turning point in Strika's life. Having encountered numerous challenges in his private life, Strika has embarked on this new chapter to reclaim the name he made for himself back in 2015 when he featured in the Hollywood film.

Strika gets encouraged by Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Kojo said:

the guy be hard guy he make serious in life now

user96053220024755 commented:

Dr likee, God bless you for giving opportunity to the hopeless

Scode44 reacted:

He can do it I believe you striker , God bless our hustle

ISSABELLA wrote:

is time around you guys should advice him so he will not chop money the dr likee will give him and he shld make good use of it

Strika shares plans

In a related story, Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame, in a video, looked fresh and neat in a new haircut and fresh clothes and shared plans to get his life on track.

The young man was recently spotted looking unkempt and dejected, sparking worry among many Ghanaians.

Actor Gun Shot linked up with the young man and offered him help.

