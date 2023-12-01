A 30-year-old mobile money vendor has taken his life after being conned by fraudsters into losing GH¢15,000

Francis Larbie is believed to have taken his life because of pressure from his boss to pay back his money

He received a call from fraudsters who falsely claimed that his sister in the UK had sent him items that needed immediate retrieval

A mobile money vendor took his own life by hanging in Awutu Bawjiase after losing GH¢15,000 to fraudsters.

The deceased, Francis Larbie, was conned by men claiming to have done a transaction from the UK.

The GH¢15,000 lost was part of the mobile money business' capital.

Upon discovering the fraud, Larbie informed his employer and was pressured by his boss to repay the losses.

After piling additional pressure on Larbie's wife, his wife found the deceased hanging in their room after taking his life.

Man battling illness takes his life

A 58-year-old man killed himself at Pumpside, a suburb of Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

The deceased, Emmanuel Oteng, was found hanging at the back of his house by his wife.

He left an emotional note to his family after battling with illness in the lead-up to his death.

A young officer of the Ghana Police Service took his own life by shooting himself.

The name of the male police officer was withheld until his family had been duly informed, according to a police statement.

Last year, the Ghana police were hit by a series of similar cases, prompting concerns for morale among officers.

Human remains found in room of man who took his own life

Human remains were found in the room of a man who took his life in a suburb of New Juaben North.

Police also discovered other items like cola nuts and other objects used for ritual purposes.

