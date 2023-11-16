Sarkodie hailed Kwadwo Sheldon as he wrote a beautiful message to eulogise the famous YouTuber

Kwadwo Sheldon, who was moved by the message, reposted it on his Instagram page

Many people admired how Sarkodie hailed Kwadwo Sheldon on X

Rapper Sarkodie has eulogised famous YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon with a touching message on his X account.

Kwadwo Sheldon and Sarkodie. Image Credit: @kwadwosheldon and @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie eulogises Kwadwo Sheldon

Sarkodie took to his official X page to give Kwadwo Sheldon his flowers as he spoke about how proud he was of him.

In his message, the Check My Zingo crooner noted that the YouTuber has built something amazing with his YouTube and social media presence. He wrote:

"Proud of brother @kwadwosheldon.You’ve built something amazing from 0 and you deserve a huge applause Elevation is key and I can only see bigger things ahead as you keep same passion…"

Sarkodie made known how controversial Kwadwo Sheldon is by saying:

"Don’t have to agree with everything you do but can’t deny the growth."

Below is the lovely message Sarkodie wrote for Kwadwo Sheldon on X.

Ghanaians praised Sarkodie for hailing Kwadwo Sheldon

Many people hailed Sarkodie for giving Kwadwo Sheldon his flowers as they talked about how the message moved them.

Below are some of the comments.

@EiiScanty said:

Nah, bro I wish I’m built like you. your charisma is unmatched.

@Donsarkcess said:

Bigger Picture . Slowly learning that from you.

@ShadrackAmonooC said:

The first post I saw the Moment I opened my X App And i’m Inspired ❤️If you know the beginning of Sheldon, you’ll know how far that guy has come…

@MaameAmaAdoma said:

You’re the King for a reason

@paa___kwesi said:

Landlord approved its means you won’t pay rent again ooh wow

Kwadwo Sheldon shared a screenshot of Sarkodie's message on his Instagram page.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on "Recommended for you" and enjoy!

