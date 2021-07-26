Stylish Nelissa, a 10-year-old beautician has said she wants to work for actresses Nana Ama McBrown, Naa Ashorkor, and Martha Ankomah

She says she wants to do everything beauty - from makeup to hairstyling - for the celebrities

Nelissa started this work at age 4, and she has mastered her craft so well

She appealed for support to get her own shop and makeup kits

Ghana’s youngest beautician, Stylish Nelissa, has expressed the desire to work for actresses Nana Ama McBrown, Martha Ankomah, and Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the 10-year-old beautician said getting the opportunity to do makeup for her screen idols would be her greatest achievement.

She also mentioned other celebrities she already worked with, including Naa Dedei Botchway, the winner of 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful, actor Kofi Adjorlolo, Anica Appau, Okyeame Kwame’s wife, Kumawood actress Juuliju, rapper Ex-Doe, just to mention a few.

A collage of Stylish Nelissa and the celebs she aims at working for. Photo credit: @stylishnelissa @iamamamcbrown @naaashorkor/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She is bright at school and according to her teachers, she is one of the smartest in school.

However, Nelissa is able to make time for her makeup job as well. She attends to this after she finishes with her school homework and studies for the day.

The class 6 pupil revealed that she has often not been paid for the services she renders.

“Sometimes, somebody calls you and say they want makeup. But when you go and do it, they don’t pay you. You won’t even get transportation to go back home,” Nelissa disclosed with teary eyes.

Raised by a single mother and the difficulties they have got to endure in getting some basic necessities, Nelissa has appealed to Ghanaians to support her in getting a shop and makeup kits for her work.

Kindly fast-forward to 3rd minute to watch Stylish Nelissa speak:

Interested people who want to support Nelissa with any amount can send their donations to 0542004294 on MTN with the wallet name Benedicta Sackey.

Starting hairstyling at age 4

Nellisa has told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that she started her craft at age 4.

YEN.com.gh earlier published a photo of her busily braiding hair at that young age.

It seems that though Nellisa is talented in that field, she also has her mother’s traits deposited in her as her mother is a hairdresser.

She recounted how she watched her mother work effortlessly to bring satisfaction to her clients who visited her shop.

