Award-winning poet and climate change advocate Nayeeyat is one of the fashionable young presenters in Ghana

The beautiful style influencer has consistently worn stunning dresses to anchor the famous kids' show on TV3

Nakeeyat and other co-hosts Joelyn and Orielia always styled her looks with expensive and trendy shoes

Ghanaian poet and youth ambassador Nakeeyat Dramani has an unmatched fashion sense. The young style influencer attends public events in stunning outfits and classy shoes, which also goes viral on social media.

Talented Kidz hosts Nakeeyat, Oriela and Joelyn slay in beautiful dresses. Source: @nakeeyat

Talented Kidz hosts Nakeeyat, Joelyn and Orielia look stunning in this picture.

The style influencers Nakeeyat, Joelyn and Orielia looked fantastic in beautiful outfits to host to show.

Nakeeyat, the 2019 winner of the competition, rocked an off-shoulder peplum top and a stylish form-fitting skirt styled with strappy high heels. Joelyn looked classy in a long-sleeve wrap dress and ponytail hairstyle. Orielia wore a one-hand colourful dress and beautiful earrings.

Talented Kidz hosts look regal in traditional kente wrap

The three outstanding television presenters celebrated Ghana Month in beautiful kente wrap, hand-crafted beads, and colourful headscarves.

Talented Kidz co-host Nakeeyat looks gorgeous in an African print dress

Nakeeyat, who recently represented Ghana at a climate change conference in Egypt, looked fabulous in a puff sleeve African print dress and black shoes to anchor the popular kids' program on TV3. Nakeeyat looked ravishing in a lovely African braids hairstyle that matched her look.

Talented Kidz hosts dress casually in fashionable outfits

Gifted Kidz season 10 winner Nakeeyat wore a sleeveless blue tassel dress and flat black shoes, while Joselyn looked incredible in polka dot tulle and yellow shoes.

Orielia rocked a flared knee-level dress, black platform shoes, and an African braids hairstyle.

Nakeeyat and Oriela look classy in denim jeans.

For this photoshoot, the fashion models looked sporty in colourful tee shirts and jeans. Nakeeyat looked fantastic in a ponytail hairstyle, and Oriela donned a natural locs hairstyle.

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joelyn, one of the co-hosts of the Talented Kids show. Unquestionably, Jojo EM has a unique sense of style.

The upcoming star's glam squad ensures her hairstyle and cosmetics are always understated and elegant.

The fashion icon loves wearing high heels with all her effortlessly stylish outfits.

