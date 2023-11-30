Famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita caught the attention of many when she dazzled in a star-studded outfit, a lovely frontal lace wig and heavy makeup

The occasion was her birthday as she turned 20 on November 30, 2023

Many of her friends and fans wished her well, while others drooled over how gorgeous she looked in the pictures

Dancing With Purpose (DWP) member Afronita turned many heads online with her gorgeous birthday pictures as she turned 20 on November 30, 2023.

Afronita marks 20th birthday

For her 20th birthday photo shoot, Afronita rocked a star-studded gown that had a thigh-high cut showing off her fine legs. The dress hugged her curves and accentuated them.

The talented dancer wore heavy makeup that brought out her facial features and highlighted her beauty.

She wore a frontal lace wig that was styled into a bun with two strands curled up and left to hang on the sides of her face. Afronita accessorised her look by wearing rings.

Afronita's birthday pictures as she turned 20.

Friends and fans celebrate Afronita on her 20th brithday

Afronita's fellow dancers from DWP, Championrolie, Official Starter, and many of her fans and friends wished her well as she turned 20. Others also gushed over how stunning she looked in the pictures.

Below are some of the birthday wishes:

officialstarter_ said:

GOD BLESS YOU ❤️❤️❤️

lisaquama said:

OMG!

wesleykessegh said:

Happy birthday my star girl ❤️

poco_lee said:

stay blessed dear

ghdopenation said:

Birthday blessings

championrolie said:

BIG 20⭐️

efua.panyinn said:

Holy smokes baby girl !! ‍‍ HAAAAPPY Birthdaaaaay beautiful! ✨Thank you for blessing the world with your endless talents ! Keep killing it girlie !! STARGYAL

officialldelta said:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEET STARGYAL!✌️❤️

mrs._tt.ocansey said:

BIG 20 , EWURADI me ho nyinara. Jesus.... God dey create. Happy birthday Her Excellency. May you live long in good health and wealth.

