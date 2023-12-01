DWP performer Champion Rolie celebrated Afronita's 20th birthday in style on Friday, November 30

He executed a glorious treat at a luxurious beach resort, leaving his fellow dancer in tears with an iPhone 15 Pro Max gift

The footage of the pair, rumoured to be lovers, received positive reactions from many online users and fans

DWP Academy dancer Champion Rolie planned and executed a surprise treat to celebrate his fellow performer Afronita on her birthday on Friday, November 30.

Champion Rolie marked Afronita's 20th milestone with an iPhone 15 Pro Max gift, leaving his rumoured lover in tears.

DWP dancer Champion Rolie leaves colleague Afronita in tears with birthday treat and iPhone 15 Pro Max gift. Photo credit: championrolie.

Source: Instagram

The dancer planned the stunning surprise treat for his colleague at a luxurious beach resort and invited some of their closest pals.

The treat, which had a flower-theme ambience, included two confetti pop-pop. Champion Rolie left Afronita crying with the treat and phone gift in a clip posted on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Loved ones and fans react to the video

Many online users and fans of the pair headed to the comments section to gush over the duo.

Amakajoy2021 indicated:

Awwwwww ❤️.

Nzemaboyonit posted:

One for the books .

Nathailakatta commented:

Happy birthday❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ to you, dear.

Fingerzgh indicated:

Awesome.

Obongmfon posted:

As u can see, the level don change.

MaaLove reacted:

Aww, so cute.

Teetee0115 said:

This is so beautiful.

Ely_1616 posted:

Who's cutting onion charleyyyy.

Trulyclassic reacted:

You love your PP a lot ❤️ the best video for me.

Reactions over Champion Rolie and Afronita's loved-up video

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported several social media users noticed the sweet moments and bond between DWP Academy's Championrolie and his fellow female dancer Afronita.

YEN.com.gh reported that the pair sparked dating rumours over a romantic video in which they could be spotted in loved-up and heartfelt moments.

Championrolie has shared multiple sweet videos bonding with Afronita on his TikTok account with two million followers.

Plus-size lady shows off her dance moves

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a confident plus-size lady thrilled hearts with her dance moves and curvy look in videos that garnered views and reactions from netizens on TikTok.

In the clips chanced on by YEN.com.gh on her platform, The Real Liso donned a fitting outfit that firmly grabbed her figure.

The plus-size lady demonstrated that one must not be thin to dance as she displayed her charming moves while jamming to a catchy song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh