Dumsor At Chef Faila's GWR Cook-A-Thon As She Enters Day 5, Video Saddens Many
- The lights went out when Chef Failatu Abdul Razak entered the fifth day of her Guinness World Record-breaking attempt for the longest cooking hours
- The event, which is being held at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, saw the venue go into darkness; however, power was restored moments after
- The video saddened many Ghanaians as they blamed the Electricity Company of Ghana for the inconvenience
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
An expected turn of events happened during Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's Guinness World Record-breaking attempt on January 5, 2024, when she entered the fifth day of the cook-a-thon.
Lights go out at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon
Unfortunately for Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, the lights went out when she entered the fifth day of her Guinness World Breaking attempt for the longest cooking hours by an individual.
Tamale cook-a-thon: Chef Failatu Abdul Razak crosses 100 hours in tears, relies on sous chef for support
The event was hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, and a video showed complete darkness at the venue.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
However, power was restored moments after, and this brought relief to Ghanaians and supporters who spent the night at the venue of the cook-a-thon.
Many people blamed the official electricity supplier in Ghana, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for the inconvenience.
Video showing the lights went out during Chef Faila's cook-a-thon at Tamale.
Ghanaians react to the video showing the lights out at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon
The video showing the blackout at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon saddened many Ghanaians as many wondered whether there were no other alternative solutions when it came to power.
Below are some of their reactions.
Chef Faila and her assistant dance hard after cooking for 88 hours, video awes many: "She's not tired"
mel_sytso said:
Oh this shouldn’t be happening
his_excellency_events said:
this country eeiii hmmmm
his_excellency_events said:
We need Kwame Nkrumah to fix things again before he goes back to rest again
naymedia_hub said:
Enemies of progress hmm
poundz_trendz said:
Owww Ghana
officialnene.gh said:
as3m oooo
essentialcosmeticsgh said:
Oh no plant?
richa_rdtheboy said:
Someway oh
Chef Faila dances hard after cooking for 88 hours
YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Failatu Abdul Razak was full of energy even after standing on her feet and cooking for 88 hours in her record-breaking cook-a-thon attempt.
She and her sous chef, Malik Eric, were captured dancing hard and displaying fire legwork moves in the kitchen.
The video melted many hearts as people wondered how she was not showing any signs of tiredness after cooking for that long.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh