The lights went out when Chef Failatu Abdul Razak entered the fifth day of her Guinness World Record-breaking attempt for the longest cooking hours

The event, which is being held at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, saw the venue go into darkness; however, power was restored moments after

The video saddened many Ghanaians as they blamed the Electricity Company of Ghana for the inconvenience

An expected turn of events happened during Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's Guinness World Record-breaking attempt on January 5, 2024, when she entered the fifth day of the cook-a-thon.

Dumsor at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon.

Source: Instagram

Lights go out at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon

Unfortunately for Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, the lights went out when she entered the fifth day of her Guinness World Breaking attempt for the longest cooking hours by an individual.

The event was hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, and a video showed complete darkness at the venue.

However, power was restored moments after, and this brought relief to Ghanaians and supporters who spent the night at the venue of the cook-a-thon.

Many people blamed the official electricity supplier in Ghana, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for the inconvenience.

Video showing the lights went out during Chef Faila's cook-a-thon at Tamale.

Ghanaians react to the video showing the lights out at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon

The video showing the blackout at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon saddened many Ghanaians as many wondered whether there were no other alternative solutions when it came to power.

Below are some of their reactions.

mel_sytso said:

Oh this shouldn’t be happening

his_excellency_events said:

this country eeiii hmmmm

his_excellency_events said:

We need Kwame Nkrumah to fix things again before he goes back to rest again

naymedia_hub said:

Enemies of progress hmm

poundz_trendz said:

Owww Ghana

officialnene.gh said:

as3m oooo

essentialcosmeticsgh said:

Oh no plant?

richa_rdtheboy said:

Someway oh

