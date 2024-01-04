While Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul Razak was preparing sumptuous meals, hoping to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon, others were having an eat-a-thon

Four young men were seen battling it out for GH¢200 as they used the meals Faila prepared in an eating competition

The video melted many hearts as people wished they could travel to Tamale to enjoy the exquisite meals the Ghanaian chef is preparing

A food-eating competition was held at Chef Faila Abdul Razak's Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cook-a-thon.

Eating competition at Faila's cook-a-thon. Image Credit: @failaabdulrazak and @joyprimetv

Eating competition at Faila's cook-a-thon

Faila Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon is being held in Tamale at the Modern City Hotel, where many residents in the city are thronging the venue to support her and also taste her sumptuous meals.

In a video, four men volunteered to participate in the eating competition as they took their seats and tried to finish the food on the table in the shortest possible time.

The amount of money at stake was GH¢200. A video showed the crowd of supporters cheering them on while they enjoyed their bowl of banku and okro soup.

Video of four Ghanaian men involved in a food-eating competition at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon.

Ghanaians react to the video of people participating in an eating contest at Faila's cook-a-thon

The video got many people wishing that they were in Tamale to witness the cook-a-thon and enjoy Chef Faila's delicious and well-garnished meals.

Others also wondered whether an individual or company was organising buses from Accra to Tamale for persons interested in attending the cook-a-thon.

@peetofik said:

Nobody go organize bus from Accra to Tamale make we go

@boatengismyname said:

Tamale is the place to be

@iam_asante1 said:

Tamale should be the capital of Ghana

@Acooxi said:

Very nice, no food must go waste, we go chop all #FAILACOOKATHON keep cooking.

@BBSAMMYGH said:

Chale adey road top koraaa herrrr free food ❤️

@sikas3mgh said:

Eat-Athon under cookathon

Funny video of a man dancing hard after he got free fufu at Faila's cook-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man stole the moment at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon as he displayed incredible dance moves after receiving his bowl of fufu.

Other supporters cheered him on while he danced with the bowl of fufu in his hand. The video caused a frenzy on social media as many Ghanaians reacted to it.

