Chef Failatu Abdul Razak was full of energy even after standing on her feet and cooking for 88 hours in her record-breaking cook-a-thon attempt

She and her assistant chef Malik Eric were captured dancing hard and displaying fire legwork moves in the kitchen

The video melted many hearts as many wondered how she was not showing any signs of tiredness after cooking for that long

Ghanaian Chef aiming to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cook-a-thon, Failatu Abdul Razak, was captured in high spirits after 88 hours of cooking time.

Chef Failatu dances hard in videos

The Ghanaian Chef is hosting her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cook-a-thon at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

A video of Chef Faila dancing hard while displaying incredible legwork in the glass cubicle has left many people in awe.

Many were expecting her to show signs of tiredness after standing on her feet and cooking for that long, however, she showed that she had a lot of energy to cook for longer hours.

She was accompanied on the dancefloor by her assistant chef Malik Eric who cheered her on while she danced.

Video of Chef Failatu displaying fire dance moves at around 88 hours of her cooking marathon.

Ghanaians react to the video of Chef Faila dancing hard at 88 hours of cooking time

Many people were surprised that Chef Faila had this much energy even after 88 hours into the cooking marathon.

mzkeekie said:

Empress Faila to the wiase!!!! ❤️❤️❤️

officialnene.gh said:

Have you forgotten which region she's coming from lol

1traycejamal said:

Dear Women, our criteria for women have changed. You must be a World Record Holder

vickynsaopoku_akoto said:

She's definitely breaking the record awaiting results I'm off to TAMALE

adjei_nana_yirenkyi said:

You go fit strength of a Northerner? You go fit?! Ei

abennaserwaa said:

If she is this strong she should continue for a longer time so that she can enjoy the record for long like 2 to 3 weeks koraa I think apart from her nobody in this world can break it don't try the strength of a northern woman proud of you gal.

maseyve said:

I need the herbs she bathed with and drank. I need this energy for 2024

Another video of Chef Failatu dancing hard at 88 hours.

Lovely videos as Afua Asantewaa and her hubby support Faila at her cook-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Aduonum got Chef Faila emotional when they showed up to her Guinness World Record-breaking attempt for the longest cook-a-thon.

In several videos that have surfaced online, the couple were given a presidential welcome amidst loud cheers from supporters.

The video has melted the hearts of Ghanaians as they applauded Mr and Mrs Aduonum for surprising Chef Faila and supporting her with their presence.

