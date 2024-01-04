Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Aduonum got Chef Faila emotional when they showed up to her Guinness World Record-breaking attempt for the longest cook-a-thon

In several videos that have surfaced online, the couple were given a presidential welcome amidst loud cheers from supporters

The video has melted the hearts of Ghanaians as they applauded Mr and Mrs Aduonum for surprising Chef Faila and supporting her with their presence

Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Aduonum were spotted at the cook-a-thon of Ghanain chef Failatu Abdul Razak.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa was spotted at Chef Faila's cook-a-thon in Tamale

Afua Asantewaa arrived at the Modern City Hotel with her husband Kofi Aduonum to show support to Chef Faila as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon.

In the videos that have surfaced online, Afua Asantewaa and her husband were given a grand welcome when they walked into the venue for the cook-a-thon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Amidst the sound of loud cheers, the cameras followed them trying to catch a glimpse of the now-famous couple. They became the centre of attention when Afua Asantewaa embarked on a record-breaking attempt of the longest sing-a-thon.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband stood behind the glass cubicle as they waved at Chef Faila who was emotional that they made it to her cook-a-thon.

Video of the arrival of Afua Asantewaa at Faila Abdul Razak's cook-a-thon.

Ghanaians react to videos of Afua Asantewaa and her husband flying to Tamale to support Faila at her cook-a-thon

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians as Afua Asantewaa and her husband visited the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to support Chef Fiala Abdul Razak.

elle._renee said:

We can call them celebrities and Influencers cos they are worthy of those titles.

nhira6205 said:

Aww Ghanaians are so sweet ❤️❤️❤️ we shouldn’t allow politicians to divide us ❤️❤️❤️ this is beautiful

kwaku_abeiku_54 said:

So these ladies make we forget Nana Addo k3 Bawumia oo herh!.

_yo_nat said:

Ahh why the chef chew Energizer battery or what coz Ano Dey see say she taya saf ✋

sarfoa_asamoah said:

Not me smiling all through from start to finish. It’s so beautiful supporting each other❤️

naffi.abdulai said:

This year is for supportive husbands, the rest left the WhatsApp group

justicepaintsil93 said:

Afua has made ECG set record for most stable electricity in AccraGreat support coming from all Ghanaians especially the Celebrities in this country.Thanks to everyone for the support for our sister.I can only imagine how proud her kids and husband are. I’m so so proud of her determination and tenacity. Congratulation wish she becomes the president of Ghana ❤️

nicole_mzindependent said:

The lady husband, seem so sweet, simple, faithful and committed.. That is what most women pray for.. A loving man..

Below are more videos of Afua Asntewaa's grand welcome to Faila's cook-a-thon in Tamale.

Ghanaian ladies drool over Afua's hubby as he carries her bag while travelling

YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Aduonum travelled to Tamale to witness Chef Faila attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon.

A video of her husband carrying her handbag and being supportive in her travels has melted many hearts online.

Many people praised Mr Aduonum for being the Husband of the Year, among other titles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh