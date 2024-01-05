Chef Failatu Abdul Razak began her Guinness World Record attempt in Tamale on January 1

She is currently on her fifth day, having served over a thousand plates to her guests and the needy

A video of the tired chef leaning into her sous chef as things have gotten many netizens talking

On January 1, 2023, Chef vFailatu Abdul Razak began an official attempt in Tamale to become the newest record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The record is currently held by an Irish chef, Alan Fisher, who registered 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.

The Ghanaian chef is well into the fifth day of her attempt, having served over a thousand plates to her teeming guests.

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak tears up as she crosses 100 hours Photo source: Facebook/JahblessFaila, Facebook/TheKomlaAdom

Source: Facebook

Chef Faila tears up as she crosses 100 hours

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Faila was seen wiping tears off her face as she crossed the enviable 100-hour milestone.

In the video, her sous chef was cheering her on as fans from outside her booth ramped up their support.

Since Faila's attempt started, her resilience has been a trait many Ghanaians have talked about.

Her military husband confessed recently that she was taken through a series of drills to prepare her mentally and physically.

Netizens encourage Faila to soar on

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they lauded Faila on her cook-a-thon milestone.

Bridget Sitso Sitsofe remarked:

Assistant like this❤️

Emmanuel Demah said:

Chef Eric is doing well to keep her going. I love the fact that he is very sensitive and can read her actions. Well done Chef Eric

Nana Bankz wrote:

This year de3 we supporting each other no election biaa!yebetumi ahw3 yen ho

Emmanuel Demah added:

Chef Eric is doing well to keep her going. I love the fact that he is very sensitive and can read her actions. Well done Chef Eric

Afua Asantewaa lends her support to Faila

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's presence at the Modern City Hotel where Faila's cook-a-thon is underway.

Afua Asantewaa, who just climaxed her GWR sing-a-thon attempt, cheered the chef on and even serenaded her to keep her spirits up.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh