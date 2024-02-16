Musician Shatta Wale joined 3 Music TV's Culture Dialy squad as a guest for the first time

The hosts had a lengthy conversation with the Ghanaian musician, spanning from his personal beliefs to his musical career

A statement he made about Stonebwoy has caught the attention of many fans who keenly follow the trajectory of both artistes

On February 16, 2024, 3 Music TV's flagship morning show, Culture Daily, hosted Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale for the first time.

The highly anticipated live show brought in thousands of online viewers while some staunch Shatta Wale fans converged at the premises of 3 Music TV.

During the live in-studio chat with Shatta Wale, a conversation between Shatta Wale and C-Real influenced the musician to make a submission about Stonebwoy, which has got many fans talking.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy Photo source: Facebook/ShattaWale

Shatta Wale decries Stonewboy's mentality

According to Shatta Wale, several business tycoons, including Kofi Abban and Gabby Otchere Darko, have expressed interest in brokering a collaborative relationship between him and Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale decried Stonebwoy's mentality regarding collaborations, comparing him to several other Ghanaian artistes who lack the know-how to open up to businesses.

He gave an example where he had to convince Stonewboy to buy into Gabby Otchere Darko's plan of hosting a clash between the two rivals as a launch of his new media business, Asaase Radio.

Talking to 3Music TV, Shatta Wale also said that his decision to purchase a house in East Legon propelled the Zylofon record label to finance Stonebwoy's mansion in the prime area during their time as label mates.

Shatta Wale cited that as his way of opening up to businesses, which he regrettably wished his colleagues could follow in his footsteps.

Shatta Wale and Maali donate food items to market women

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale and his girlfriend, Maali, had donated some items to market women at Achimota, Accra.

In the spirit of love on Valentine's Day and as a social responsibility activity of Shatta Wale's ride-hailing startup, Shaxi, the musician said his "donation was to recognise the resilient women of the Achimota Market for their unshaken dedication to championing the melodies and enterprises of Shatta Wale."

Source: YEN.com.gh