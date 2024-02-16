Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, has been captured at the Madina Market in Accra selling Delay Bread

She was seen with comedian Ras Nene, aka Dr Likee, and boxer Freezy Macbones walking on the market streets and interacting with their fans

Delay spent her Valentine's Day with the people of Madina

Ghanaian media personality and businesswoman Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, has been seen selling her famous Delay Bread in Madina.

The video warmed the hearts of many fans who have long wished to see her in person.

Delay in Madina

In the TikTok video, Delay and Dr Likee danced and moved around the market in Accra amid screams from their fans. Delay's protégé, Ellen Asante Korkor, was also there to support. She displayed her colossal backside as she danced and sold bread in the market.

Freezy Macbones also did his best to win the crowd. He warmly spoke to the women and young girls and convinced them to buy some of the bread.

Dr Likee put on a show as he charmed the market women to buy bread from him. He also danced with the young hawkers in the market.

Watch some videos from the scene below.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.

Abednego Appah said:

This shows that she's a real "Kwahu" lady... That's one thing u can't take from us, it's business or nothing

Queen xta said:

A resourceful and industrious woman, My day 1 role model GOD BLESS YOU

Nana Fuachewaa said:

this one de3 l think s3 sister Deley ate ase3

benedictaafua said:

my role model. I love you

ofosuhemaa555 said:

wow you went out with your macho Man✌️

Obi adepa Afia said:

Sis Efyafav someone

