Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale and his lovely girlfriend, Maali, have donated food items and other groceries to one Kwaku Dubai and some market women in Achimota

The donation was made on Thursday, February 15, 2024, as part of the Valentine's Day celebration

Fans of the couple blessed them for their kind donation

The donation was made as Shatta's way of showing love to others on Valentine's Day.

The donation was made in collaboration with Shatta Wale's two enterprises, Shaxi and Road Masters Delivery. The items donated included chocolates, key holders, hampers, Shaxi branded T-shirts, and an undisclosed amount of money.

The market women and all the people gathered were excited as Shatta's girlfriend, Maali, and his manager, Sammy Flex, presented the items to them.

In a Facebook post, Shatta Wale said the donation was to recognise the resilient women of the Achimota Market for their unshaken dedication to championing the melodies and enterprises of Shatta Wale.

He wrote in the caption:

"In the joyful moments of Valentine's Day, Shatta Wale and his beloved Maali...graciously extended their support through the benevolent arm of the Shatta Foundation. In a heartwarming gesture, they donated to young Kwaku Dubai and the resilient women of Achimota market, recognizing their unwavering dedication in championing the melodies and enterprises of Shatta Wale.'

See the post here.

Ghanaians bless Shatta for the donation

Facebook users could not hide their gratitude to Shatta Wale for his kind gesture. See some comments below.

Rhyno Iver said:

Road Master Soon They Will Follow Up

Leebi Lingariya Thomas wrote:

The greatest Artist in Ghana

May Allah continue to bless you more

Hajia Wale said:

Shatta Chinchilla said:

Working hard shatta movement family ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Divine Biron added:

You are good at management, a very smart idea.

