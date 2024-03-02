In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Medikal opened up about his favourite pastime

The rapper recounted his triumphant experiences with colleagues and shared his high and low moments as a FIFA gamer

The musician claims to have won over GH₵320k cedis from one game as he bragged about his streak against his musician colleagues

On February 19, 2024, YEN.com.gh had a live interaction with Ghanaian rapper Medikal ahead of his critically acclaimed O2 Indigo concert.

Medikal recently flew to the UK for a rehearsal at the prestigious London venue as he ramps up preparations for his first-ever show in London.

During the chat, Meidkal opened up on how he won over GH₵300K from a single game as he bragged about the successes he has chalked over his musician colleagues.

Medikal opens up about his wins and losses

During YEN.com.gh's live interaction with Medikal, he recounted a FIFA soccer game he played with $26k (over GH₵ 320k) as the prize money.

The musician, who has now triumphed over most of his colleagues, said his strides in the gaming world stem from the exposure he had as a young boy.

"My dad introduced me to playing game. He came back from Germany brought me a console, that was when I was hooked to the game and since then I’ve never looked back,” he disclosed.

After talking about his gaming obsession, Medikal also shared the journey towards his first concert in London.

According to the 2019 and 2020 VGMA Hip Hop Artiste of the Year, there are plans to show fans in the UK more of him as he hopes to sell out the O2 Indigo arena on his first-ever attempt.

In a recent post, the musician shared his plans to fly out a select few of his Ghanaian fans to the UK to experience his live concert.

Netizens react to his upcoming London concert

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netzines as he prepared for his concert at the O2 Indigo.

@Kwaku_king_ said:

I wish your wife will be the MC for the night, ankasa 3b3 y3 stubbornnnnnnn

@Protokol02_ wrote:

You’re opening a door for us the underground’s! Big move Legend!

@Bra_JulienGh noted:

Let’s do this. Ghana got you

@Papa_gyimii shared:

We are filling there who says no??

