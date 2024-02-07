Rapper Medikal has been spotted in London ahead of his highly anticipated concert at the O2 arena

The Ghanaian musician arrived in the UK, flying privately to begin his preparations towards the showdown

Fans couldn't help but notice his favourite black slippers, which he is bent on taking wherever he goes

Last year, Ghanaian rapper Medikal announced that he would be headlining a concert at the 20k capacity venue O2 Arena in London.

YEN.comgh can confirm that the two-time VGMA rapper of the year has arrived in the UK ahead of the London showdown in May.

Some fans have taken particular interest in the rapper's casual appearance wearing "chalewote" slippers.

Medikal arrives in London

Medikal arrives in London ahead of the concert

Medikal's show is scheduled to happen on May 3, 2024, at the Indigo, O2 arena in London.

On February 7, the musician shared a photo of him in a plane en route to London to prepare for the concert.

While many said there was nothing wrong with Medikal's casual arrival, others noted that the rapper was following in the footsteps of YouTuber, Wode Maya, who travels around the world in black slippers.

Netizens react to news of Medikal's arrival

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Medikal's arrival in London ahead of his show.

Bario-One GH said:

Wodemaya has been wearing Chale wote since since since! This isn't news!

Magma Flick Jay wrote:

New fashion trends for Boys

akuuua_obaav cautioned:

Unless it’s just for show, he needs his seatbelt on, they don’t want it play kind of games here!!!

kwaku_bs1 noted:

Show e dey happen at may no,Man dey London at February‍♂️

nana_kojo_sikani commented:

I dey move all the way from Belgium dey rep the show live for UK

dandyderick added:

Show be May why he come February. That’s way too early

Medikal shades Nigerian artistes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted an online post authored by Medikal, which got many Nigerian music fans talking about the artiste's pedigree.

The musician said he was richer than all Nigerian artistes except Davido, who is a close friend of the Ghanaian.

