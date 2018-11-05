Medikal’s biography: age, career, songs, wife, kids, net worth
Medikal, whose real name is Samuel Adu Frimpong, is one of the most popular artists in Ghana. He rose to fame in 2017 after garnering the most nominations for the 2017 edition of the Ghana Music Awards. He is best known for hit songs such as Letter To My Ex, Scarface and Why Always Me?
Medikal is an established Ghanaian artist known for his hip-hop songs. He has worked with some of Ghana's most talented musicians. Medikal's Accra song, currently available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, is one of his most popular hits released in 2021.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Samuel Adu Frimpong
|Popularly known as
|Medikal
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|4 April 1993
|Age
|29 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|Accra, Ghana
|Current residence
|Sowutuom, Ghana
|Nationality
|Ghanaian
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Mother
|Portia Lamptey
|Father
|James Frimpong
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|Fella Makafui
|Children
|1
|School
|Odorgonno Senior High
|Profession
|Musician
|Net worth
|$5 million
|@Medikal
|@amgmedikal
|@AmgMedikal
Medikal’s biography
The artist was born Samuel Adu Frimpong on 4 April 1993 in Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra, Ghana. He was born to Porshia Lamptey and James Frimpong. He has a younger sister named Patrah Adwoa Frimpong.
How old is Medikal?
As of 2022, Medikal's age is 29 years. His zodiac sign is Aries, and he currently resides in Sowutuom, Ghana.
Career
Medikal began singing while still in school. He chose the name Medikal because he was fascinated by rapping about doctors, surgeons, medical practitioners, and hospitals in general.
He has drawn inspiration from both local and international artists, including Lil Wayne and Sarkodie. Through hard work and numerous collaborations, he has made a name for himself in the music industry.
In most of his songs, he has featured Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist. Some of Shatta Wale ft Medikal's songs include Why Always Me, Depper than blood, Sturbon Academy, Be Afraid, Miss Money and Be afraid.
Medikal Wows Fans With Transition Video Promoting His Scarface Song; Wears Fella's Wig In Funny Video
Medikal's songs
Among his songs, Medikal's Wind remix featuring Guru is one of his most popular songs, with thousands of views. His other well-known songs include:
|Year
|Song
|2022
|Letter To My Ex
|2022
|Abena Korkor
|2022
|Scarface
|2022
|Small Nyash
|2022
|Ahomasuo
|2022
|Witness
|2022
|Why Always Me?
|2021
|Accra
|2021
|Undertaker Flow
|2021
|El Chairmano
|2021
|Oseyiee
|2021
|Be Afraid
|2021
|Inatosha
|2021
|The Target
|2021
|No Service
|2021
|Oseiyie
|2021
|DIFFERENT
|2020
|Nyame
|2020
|La Hustle
|2020
|Street Code
|2020
|Stop It
|2020
|Odo
|2019
|Omo Ada
|2019
|Fakye Me
|2019
|Notin I Get
|2018
|Kpo K3k3
|2018
|Ayekoo
|2018
|How Much
|2018
|Wrowroho
Medikal's albums
The Ghanaian musician has released five albums. They include:
|Year
|Album
|2013
|Medikation
|2017
|Disturbation
|2019
|The Plug EP
|2020
|Island
|2020
|The Truth
Awards and nominations
He is passionate about what he does as it is something he intends to use to inspire the youth to achieve whatever they want. His great achievement can be recognized through his awards. They include:
Who is Medikal's wife?
The artist is married to Fella Makafui, a popular Ghanaian actress and philanthropist. She is known mostly for her role in Yolo (You Only Live Once). The couple first met through Facebook, where they became friends.
Medikal and Fella made their relationship public around 2018. They married in a traditional ceremony on March 7, 2020.
Who are Medikal's kids?
The singer currently has one child. Medikal's child is named Island Frimpong, born in September 2020.
What is Medikal's net worth?
According to Glusea.com, he is estimated to be worth $5 million. He has earned his wealth from his music career. He owns several luxurious cars, such as Benz C 300, Range Rover Vogue, Chevrolet Camaro and many others.
Medikal and Okese 1 who is rich?
Medikal is considered wealthier, with a net worth of $5 million, while Okese 1's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.
What happened to Medikal?
The musician was arrested in October 2021 for brandishing a gun on social media. He was later charged with illegally displaying arms and ammunition, to which he pleaded not guilty. He was remanded for five days in prison and later granted bail for GH100,000 with one surety.
Quick facts about Medikal
- He is also popularly known as MDK, AMG Medikal.
- He was signed by Criss Waddle, owner of Arab Money Gang, AMG, in 2010.
- His name was given to him in junior High by his school father.
- He attended Odorgonno Senior High for his secondary studies.
Medical is known for being a hard-working artist in the industry. He has released several songs and collaborated with other successful artists in Ghana. He is one of the most talented artists worth listening to.
