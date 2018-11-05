Medikal’s biography: age, career, songs, wife, kids, net worth

Medikal, whose real name is Samuel Adu Frimpong, is one of the most popular artists in Ghana. He rose to fame in 2017 after garnering the most nominations for the 2017 edition of the Ghana Music Awards. He is best known for hit songs such as Letter To My Ex, Scarface and Why Always Me?

Medikal performing. Photo: @amgmedikal (modified by author)

Medikal is an established Ghanaian artist known for his hip-hop songs. He has worked with some of Ghana's most talented musicians. Medikal's Accra song, currently available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, is one of his most popular hits released in 2021.

Profile summary

Full name Samuel Adu Frimpong Popularly known as Medikal Gender Male Date of birth 4 April 1993 Age 29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Accra, Ghana Current residence Sowutuom, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Mother Portia Lamptey Father James Frimpong Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Fella Makafui Children 1 School Odorgonno Senior High Profession Musician Net worth $5 million Facebook @Medikal Instagram @amgmedikal Twitter @AmgMedikal

Medikal’s biography

The artist was born Samuel Adu Frimpong on 4 April 1993 in Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra, Ghana. He was born to Porshia Lamptey and James Frimpong. He has a younger sister named Patrah Adwoa Frimpong.

How old is Medikal?

As of 2022, Medikal's age is 29 years. His zodiac sign is Aries, and he currently resides in Sowutuom, Ghana.

Career

Medikal began singing while still in school. He chose the name Medikal because he was fascinated by rapping about doctors, surgeons, medical practitioners, and hospitals in general.

A photo of Medikal. Photo: @amgmedikal (modified by author)

He has drawn inspiration from both local and international artists, including Lil Wayne and Sarkodie. Through hard work and numerous collaborations, he has made a name for himself in the music industry.

In most of his songs, he has featured Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist. Some of Shatta Wale ft Medikal's songs include Why Always Me, Depper than blood, Sturbon Academy, Be Afraid, Miss Money and Be afraid.

Medikal's songs

Among his songs, Medikal's Wind remix featuring Guru is one of his most popular songs, with thousands of views. His other well-known songs include:

Year Song 2022 Letter To My Ex 2022 Abena Korkor 2022 Scarface 2022 Small Nyash 2022 Ahomasuo 2022 Witness 2022 Why Always Me? 2021 Accra 2021 Undertaker Flow 2021 El Chairmano 2021 Oseyiee 2021 Be Afraid 2021 Inatosha 2021 The Target 2021 No Service 2021 Oseiyie 2021 DIFFERENT 2020 Nyame 2020 La Hustle 2020 Street Code 2020 Stop It 2020 Odo 2019 Omo Ada 2019 Fakye Me 2019 Notin I Get 2018 Kpo K3k3 2018 Ayekoo 2018 How Much 2018 Wrowroho

Medikal's albums

The Ghanaian musician has released five albums. They include:

Year Album 2013 Medikation 2017 Disturbation 2019 The Plug EP 2020 Island 2020 The Truth

Awards and nominations

He is passionate about what he does as it is something he intends to use to inspire the youth to achieve whatever they want. His great achievement can be recognized through his awards. They include:

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

3Music Awards

4syte Music Video Awards

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

4syte Music Video Awards

Exclusive Men of the Year Awards (EMY)

African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA)

MTN 4Syte Music Video Awards

Who is Medikal's wife?

The artist is married to Fella Makafui, a popular Ghanaian actress and philanthropist. She is known mostly for her role in Yolo (You Only Live Once). The couple first met through Facebook, where they became friends.

Medikal and Fella made their relationship public around 2018. They married in a traditional ceremony on March 7, 2020.

Who are Medikal's kids?

The singer currently has one child. Medikal's child is named Island Frimpong, born in September 2020.

What is Medikal's net worth?

According to Glusea.com, he is estimated to be worth $5 million. He has earned his wealth from his music career. He owns several luxurious cars, such as Benz C 300, Range Rover Vogue, Chevrolet Camaro and many others.

Medikal and Okese 1 who is rich?

Medikal is considered wealthier, with a net worth of $5 million, while Okese 1's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

What happened to Medikal?

The musician was arrested in October 2021 for brandishing a gun on social media. He was later charged with illegally displaying arms and ammunition, to which he pleaded not guilty. He was remanded for five days in prison and later granted bail for GH100,000 with one surety.

Quick facts about Medikal

He is also popularly known as MDK, AMG Medikal.

He was signed by Criss Waddle, owner of Arab Money Gang, AMG, in 2010.

His name was given to him in junior High by his school father.

He attended Odorgonno Senior High for his secondary studies.

Medical is known for being a hard-working artist in the industry. He has released several songs and collaborated with other successful artists in Ghana. He is one of the most talented artists worth listening to.

