Prempeh College alumnus Yaw Boakye Kwarteng has shared his experience as a student of KNUST

In an interview, he expressed delight to be at KNUST and touched on some advantages that come with his programme of study

Many who watched the video commended the intelligent young man on his performance in the NSMQ

Yaw Boakye Kwarteng, an alumnus of Prempeh College who represented his school in the 2023 NSMQ competition, has opened up about life as a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of KING & EWURA TV, the intelligent young man responded positively after being asked about his experience on campus.

He also opened up on how he was nicknamed Demon after his friends realized he was an ardent fan of Jay Bahd.

Prempeh Collge NSMQ star speaks on life as a KNUST student Photo credit: @KING & EWURA TV/YouTube @NSMQGhana/X

Wearing a bright smile, Yaw Boakye remarked that KNUST was a really nice university, adding that he was having a good time on campus.

"KNUST is a nice place ,also there is enjoyment here", he said with a smile on his face".

He also opened up about his programme of study and the advantages associated with being a Civil Engineering student.

The interview, which delves deep into the personality of the intelligent Prempeh College alumnus, had raked in over 10,000 views and 95 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians praise Yaw Boakye Kwarteng

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on the young man for his performance in the 2023 NSMQ.

@kelvinasamoah1821 indicated:

Please don't forget the Form 1 guy from Owass. We want him to share his experience and how he's preparing for this year's contest. Thanks

@user-go1gx3bb5o indicated:

NSMQ stars are not only those who qualified from big schools those who went to schools without even a coordinator but represented maybe they didnt qualify but bring them to light

@jojogyapong5024 commented:

Demon was the guy for the trophy, but it was unfortunate that the riddle against Owass wasn't given to PC(although it was a correct answer

NSMQ star gains admission to KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Forson Franklyn, an old student of Opoku Ware School, has gained admission to study at KNUST.

the young man who represented OWASS at the 2023 NSMQ is now studying Electrical Engineering.

The VOICE of KNUST shared new photos of Franklyn on X, formerly called Twitter, to celebrate his achievement.

