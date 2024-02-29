Ghanaian afrobeat singer Camidoh has joined the viral "Of Course" challenge on TikTok

The Sugarcane hitmaker shared the video of himself doing the challenge online, showing him in different scenes as he praises himself in the video. He wore a white bathrobe

Camidoh's video gained attention from the ladies who drooled over his looks

Ghanaian afrobeat crooner Camidoh has joined the viral "Of Course" challenge on Tiktok. He shared a video of himself doing the challenge in the studio.

He flaunted his handsome looks, which got the attention of many ladies.

He started the video by bragging about his culinary skills, showing a boiling pot of stew. Camidoh said that as a young man from the Volta Region, he surely knew how to prepare delicious meals.

Speaking on his music hiatus, he admitted that he's taken such a long break that people now see him as a photo model instead of a musician. The Sugarcane crooner said he's been working on a lot of music behind the scenes.

Camidoh also said people have often seen him as a Nigerian because of his sound.

Towards the end of the video, Camidoh joked that because he has a hit song called Sugarcane, people now expect him to release another song called Cassava.

Watch the funny video here.

Netizens react to the TikTok video

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from netizens who drooled over Camidoh in the video.

emcee_rnb wrote:

Think about am. CASSAVE GO SWEET

calygrande said:

I’m Caly, I’m from the Volta Region too……. of course I want to make some magic in the studio with you ☮️

adwoabonsrah drooled:

You look fresh!!!!

Shayalore wrote:

Cassava, you know we need the song now

savarafrica added:

Hardest working artist

marcelalottey praised:

I’m in the london and the way this song is big .”sugar cane “ my brother for the rest of your life even if you don’t sing again … bruh u will continue to perform till you die ..biggest tune made by any Ghanaian,just timeless ,I played it to my white friends for the first time and they were like wow .

Camidoh Announces Collaboration With American Rapper Snoop Dogg

YEN.com.gh reported that Camidoh said he had a collaboration with Snoop Dogg in the pipeline.

During an interview on Hitz FM, Camidoh let the cat out of the bag and told the host of Daybreak Hitz, Andy Dosty, that he is working on a project with Snoop Dogg. The Sugarcane crooner said he did not want to make noise about the project.

