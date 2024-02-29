Jubilee Ukachukwu is a first-year student at the University of Ghana

In a video, he opened up on why he opted to study Computer Engineering instead of Medicine

Many people who watched the video commended the young man for his exceptional performance in the 2023 NSMQ

Jubilee Ukachukwu, an old student of Accra Academy who captivated many with his sheer brilliance during the 2023 NSMQ competition, has opened up on life as a University of Ghana student.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of All Things NSMQ and More, the Nigerian expressed delight to be a student at the nation's premier university, where is currently studying Computer Engineering.

Jubilee Ukachukwu speaks on being a student at the University of Ghana @bleoofficial/X @All Things NSMQ And More/YouTube

Source: UGC

Quizzed by the interviewer as to why he opted not to study Medicine, especially considering its appeal, the intelligent young man said he had always wanted to pursue a career in engineering when he was young.

Jubilee admitted that some people tried to persuade him to read Medicine, but he still stood his ground and pursued his dream.

"I feel like, the fact you did NSMQ, does not mean we should study medicine, so you should find your path, where you actually have interest, and then you follow it".

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 3000 views and 34 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians praise Jubilee Ukachukwu

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised the young man for his stellar performance in the NSMQ competition.

@emsco.b6408 indicated:

Jubilee was good, he gave Presec a tough time. Great guy

@myk-elsumaila3331 reacted:

All throughout the NSMQ competitions, I observed his focused demeanor. He is a determined person. May God direct his path to achieve greater heights. All the best Jubilee

@aryeeteyeunice1418 indicated:

If Jubilee was to contest again, believe me Presec would have been doomed. He knows thier strategy. Who agrees

St Johns SHS receives NSMQ award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that St John's School received the Elsie Effah Kaufmann Top Runner-up Award for participating in the 2023 NSMQ

The team exited the competition before the semifinals, which saw Achimota School, Opoku Ware School (OWASS), and the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) face off for the trophy and ultimate prize.

The school however was duly rewarded for their performance as they were presented a cheque of GH¢12,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh