Renowned Nigerian actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has died at the age of 62

News of the actor's death has sent shockwaves across Africa, considering his strides on the continent

Ghanaian actor Lil Win's tribute to the actor has got many netizens hailing him

After over a year-long health battle, Mr Ibu is believed to have died at dawn on Saturday, March 2, in a Lekki hospital.

The actor appeared in over two hundred films and worked with scores of colleagues across the continent, including Ghana's Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win.

Lil Win took to social media to share a tribute, joining several Ghanaians in mourning the late Nigerian actor.

Lil Win mourns with his Nollywood guests

On February 19, Lil Win received three Nollywood guests, Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awuram, and Victor Osuwagu, popularly known as Awilo Sharp Sharp, at the Kotoka International Airport.

The three have since been seen on set shooting for Lil Win's upcoming movie, A Country Ghana.

In mourning Mr Ibu's death, Lil Win said he had given his Nollywood guests a day off. He said this in an online post sharing his tribute in honour of the late actor.

"We In Ghana And WEZZY EMPIRE ENTERTAINMENT Mourn With Nigeria And Nollywood On The Demise Of Their Legendary Actor MR. IBU...As A Sign Of Respect To This Great Actor, We At WEZZY EMPIRE ENTERTAINMENT Currently Working With Nollywood Stars RAMSEY NOUAH, AWILO SHARP SHARP AND CHARLES AWURUM In Ghana, Have Giving Them A Resting Day Today To Mourn Their Colleague....We Cheerish Every Moment We Worked With MR. IBU In Ghana, We Are With Nollywood In This Sorrowful Moment....REST IN PERFECT PEACE, LEGEND."

Lil Win's fans react to Mr Ibu's death

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Lil in reaction to Mr Ibu's death.

armanibaflexz said:

Woman killed our father oooo fear women

2bees.fan wrote:

A Sad Day For The Whole Africa

asarenanabatis noted:

Rest well legend and we will still remember ur good work in Nigerian movie industry and Ghana as well

joel_oten shared:

I remember the movie when Iill win and Agya Koo planned to kill him because of the lottery he won. Rest In Peace Legend

Nigerian influencer blasts Mr Ibu's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the neglect from Mr Ibu's family members during his last days before passing on.

According to Nigerian influencer Verydarkman, as of 4 am, when Mr Ibu was about to go into surgery, no family member was by his side. The actor gave up the ghost two hours later.

