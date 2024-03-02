The EIB Network Group CEO, Bola Ray, marked his birthday with staff and colleagues in his office on Friday, March 1

He released heartwarming visuals from the celebration across his socials to give fans glimpses of the fun-filled mini-bash

Fans and followers reached out in the comments to wish the media personality well on his new age

Ghanaian media star Bola Ray turned a year older on Friday, March 1, and the EIB Network Group CEO celebrated the occasion alongside his hardworking staff and colleagues.

The media personality, also the CEO of Empire Entertainment, was captured having fun during his mini-birthday bash in his office.

Bola Ray celebrates birthday with his staff. Photo credit: bolarayofficial.

Source: Instagram

Bola Ray was spotted wearing a white outfit with black designs and an expensive wristwatch. His staff and colleagues looked in happy spirits at his birthday celebration.

Priceless moments

Posting the visuals from the occasion on his Instagram account, he captioned one of them:

“Celebrating my birthday with my staff at EIB NETWORK. Priceless moments.”

See more of the visuals below:

Reactions trail pictures and videos from Bola Ray’s birthday

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments here.

Kona.du323 said:

Where’s Nana Aba and Serwaa.

Vicamichaels posted:

Ah, how did I miss this one.

Habiberoyz wrote:

Happy birthday @bolarayofficial.

Djblack99 posted:

Happy birthday.

Ribynuno reacted:

Congratulations, Bola .

Son_of_bola_ray said:

May your new age be blessed .

Kweku_wed indicated:

A Whole Ghanaian Showbiz Mogul Like Bola Ray Celebrating His Birthday And Not Playing Ghanaian Authentic Music There, I Think That’s a Shame Bola.

The_honeypalace posted:

Happy birthday, Boss.

Nanayeboahphilip commented:

Happy birthday, boss general.

Biggest_force_maxwan wrote:

You will be fortunate in everything you put your hands to, Sir.

Ab_trendingg wrote:

Wooow, happy earth strong day our boss but please party again cos l didn’t get some to enjoy .

Owusua9999 posted:

Happy birthday, boss.

MzGee celebrates a surprise birthday with Jackie Appiah and others on UTV

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian journalist and presenter MzGee, born Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, celebrated her birthday with some entertainers on UTV’s United Showbiz.

The media personality turned a new age on Saturday, April 1, and marked the day with gratitude on her verified Instagram account.

The United Showbiz host thanked God for being extremely good to her in the heartwarming post.

