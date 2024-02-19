Kumawood actor Lil Win was at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to welcome Nigerian actors Victor Osuagwu, aka Awilo Sharp Sharp, and Ramsey Nouah

Reports indicated that the Nigerian actors will be featured in the Ghanaian actor's upcoming movie, titled A Country Called Ghana

The video excited many Ghanaians as they talked about the Nigerian-Ghanaian collaboration

Kumawood actor Lil Win welcomed Nigerian actors Victor Osuagwu, aka Awilo Sharp Sharp, and Ramsey Nouah at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on the morning of February 19, 2024.

Lil Win welcomed Victor Osuagwu and Ramsey Nouah to Ghana. Image Credit: @utvghana

Lil Win welcomed Nigerian actors to Ghana

Videos of Lil Win beaming with smiles as he welcomed Ramsey Nouah and Awilo Sharp Sharp at KIA have gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the A-list Nigerian actors are set to star in the Kumawood actor's upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana.

When the actors arrived in Ghana, they were given a grand welcome as their fans rushed to take selfies.

Reactions as Lil Win welcomed A-list Nigerian actors into the country

Many Ghanaians in the comments applauded Lil Win for flying in A-list Nigerian actors to star in his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Below are some of the thoughts from fans.

me_rcy810q80 said:

He just wants to show Martha Ankomah that he can pay any amount for even A-class actors in Nollywood

ambitious_afia said:

This is beautiful. Big shout out to Lil Win. It’s good to see one of the best finest actor Ramsey Noah.

mrmuchmore said:

This one di33 Siri-A-thon

sascopee said:

I love this. Congratulations Lil Win.

ambitious_afia said:

Chaiii this movie go jorm ruff. Nice to see victor again. Shout out to Lil Win. Ghanaians are proud of u, and thank you for bringing us the old memories of the movie industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh