Hajia4Reall: Nhyira Kojo Breaks Silence On Rumours Of His Dealings With The Embattled Influencer
- Hajia4Reall is set to be sentenced soon after she was arrested for her alleged involvement in a series of romance scams
- A recent update about her legal battle has sparked up several rumours about the influential persons who could go down with her
- In a recent interview, Nyhiraba Kojo, whose name is reportedly on Hajia4reall's list has cleared the air
Last year, Hajia4Reall was extradited to the US for her involvement in a series of romance scams.
After a battle that lasted over a year, the Ghanaian musician and influencer is set to be sentenced in a few months.
Rumours sparked by Ibrah One and several other blogs suggest that Hajia4Reall may be giving up her conspirators to get a lighter sentence.
Nhyiraba Kojo clears rumours
Veteran musician and entrepreneur Nyhiraba Kojo is rumoured to be among several personalities on Hajia4reall's list of conspirators.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
In a recent interview, the musician called in to clear the air about his perceived dealings with Hajia4Reall.
The businessman decried the habit of people questioning his source of wealth and established that the rumours were untrue.
Netizens react to Nhyiraba Kojo' statement
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Nhyiraba Kojo's statement.
eben.sackey said:
He shouldn’t have granted the interview
photolemur noted:
I wish I was on these show ,,, everyone is getting it wrong , Hajia is not fraud , the way people think about her is not true ,, it is just unfortunate that her past in 2013 came to hunt her in the present ,,,,,,
Hajia4Reall: Ibrah One trembles as arrested Ghanaian socialite gives up conspirators, netizens react
ambitious_afia added:
Nhyiraba shouldn’t have granted this interview at all. Cos the way the FBI are investigating certain things, the things u will say in public will be part of their informations. Anyways Mzgee is sparkling ✨ ankasaaa
amg_weapon added:
What he Dey talk all no Dey make sense just one question ooh he talk like 20 mins
Black Rasta blasts Hajia4Reall
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Blakk Rasta's reaction as the update on Hajia4Reall's sentencing came to bear.
The broadcaster said he was ashamed of Hajia4Reall and labelled her as the "Queen of Thieves", advising fans to learn from her mistakes.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh