Hajia4Reall is set to be sentenced soon after she was arrested for her alleged involvement in a series of romance scams

A recent update about her legal battle has sparked up several rumours about the influential persons who could go down with her

In a recent interview, Nyhiraba Kojo, whose name is reportedly on Hajia4reall's list has cleared the air

Last year, Hajia4Reall was extradited to the US for her involvement in a series of romance scams.

After a battle that lasted over a year, the Ghanaian musician and influencer is set to be sentenced in a few months.

Rumours sparked by Ibrah One and several other blogs suggest that Hajia4Reall may be giving up her conspirators to get a lighter sentence.

Nhyiraba Kojo clears rumours

Veteran musician and entrepreneur Nyhiraba Kojo is rumoured to be among several personalities on Hajia4reall's list of conspirators.

In a recent interview, the musician called in to clear the air about his perceived dealings with Hajia4Reall.

The businessman decried the habit of people questioning his source of wealth and established that the rumours were untrue.

Netizens react to Nhyiraba Kojo' statement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Nhyiraba Kojo's statement.

eben.sackey said:

He shouldn’t have granted the interview

photolemur noted:

I wish I was on these show ,,, everyone is getting it wrong , Hajia is not fraud , the way people think about her is not true ,, it is just unfortunate that her past in 2013 came to hunt her in the present ,,,,,,

ambitious_afia added:

Nhyiraba shouldn’t have granted this interview at all. Cos the way the FBI are investigating certain things, the things u will say in public will be part of their informations. Anyways Mzgee is sparkling ✨ ankasaaa

amg_weapon added:

What he Dey talk all no Dey make sense just one question ooh he talk like 20 mins

Black Rasta blasts Hajia4Reall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Blakk Rasta's reaction as the update on Hajia4Reall's sentencing came to bear.

The broadcaster said he was ashamed of Hajia4Reall and labelled her as the "Queen of Thieves", advising fans to learn from her mistakes.

