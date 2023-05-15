Socialite, singer, and actress Mona Montrage Faiz, known as Hajia4Reall or Mona4Reall, has been extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States over an alleged fraud case.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Hajia4Reall is alleged to have taken part in a romance scam involving about two million dollars, which translates to GH₵20 million.

Hajia4Reall is facing prosecution in the US over a $2m romance scam Photo source: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled all the facts that there is to know about Hajia4Reall's extradition and prosecution in the US as sighted in a statement released on the US Department of Justice (DOJ) website by the District Attorney.

1. Hajia4Reall's arrest in the UK and extradition to US:

Hajia4Reall was arrested in the UK on November 10, 2022, and was extradited to the US on Friday, May 12, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The DOJ's statement suggests that reports of Hajia4Reall's arrest that surfaced in the middle of November 2022 must have been true.

2. Hajia4Reall accused of scamming $2m in romance fraud:

The mother of one has been accused of scamming victims to the tune of more than two million dollars in romance scams, which were targeted at older people.

She is said to have used her real name in one of her schemes where: "The victim sent MONTRAGE approximately 82 wire transfers totalling approximately $89,000 to purportedly help with costs associated with MONTRAGE’s father’s farm in Ghana."

3. Hajia4Reall's scam operations and duration:

Prosecutors indicated that the singer was part of a syndicate operating in West Africa, described as the Enterprise in the DOJ document.

Hajia4Reall is believed to have been part of the Enterprise from 2013 to 2019 and controlled bank accounts that received over $2 million in fraudulent funds from the Enterprise.

4. Hajia4Reall slapped with 6 charges:

Appearing in court, Hajia4Reall was charged with six offences. One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, and one count of money laundering.

She is also charged with one count of receipt of stolen money and one count of conspiracy to receive stolen money.

5. Hajia4Reall faces a possible 20-year jail term:

If found guilty, Hajia4Reall could face a 20-year jail term in the United States. The first four offences carry a maximum sentence of 20 years each, while the last two carry 10 years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh