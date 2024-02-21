The US court case against the embattled Hajia4real has received a new update

The influencer is believed to have pled guilty to her involvement in a series of high value romance scams

Reports indicate that the influencer faces a five-year prison sentence and will forfeit over two million dollars

On February 15, 2024 the self-acclaimed publicist of Mona Faiz Montrage confirmed that a social media break by the influencer popularly known as Hajia4Real was educational rather than what many feared to be the case.

In a new report, the musician and socialite is believed to have pled guilty in the ongoing US v. Montrage court case.

This comes after the musician was arrested in November 2022 and extradited to the US for legal proceedings seven months later.

Hajia4Real finally pleads guilty Photo source: Instagram/Fansofhajia4real

Hajia4Real faces five years in prison

According to the report by Inner City Press, Hajia 4 Real has pled guilty after nearly two years of legal battle in which she was charged with a six-count indictment.

The musician was said to have been involved in several romance scams and laundered the proceeds of her victims.

"Montrage pled guilty today to conspiracy to receive stolen money before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave. which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison," the report highlighted.

She is also believed to have agreed to pay forfeiture in the amount of $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount.

Netizens react to Hajia$real's new court case update

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to the new updates related to Hajia4Real's case.

@Mr_Abu233 said:

Slay queen foɔ nyinaaa role model na neho akyere no sei? Eish

@bryte_bra wrote:

A nice way to announce her admission

@kwadwosheldon commented:

She snitch be that…

@NYB_LIVE noted:

Mona 4Real please Guilty wow. But GH Hyper says she Dey go school. Prison school

Hajia4Real stars in new reality TV show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a new reality TV show had been released with Hajia4Ral as part of the cast.

The series dubbed "GH Queens" also featured top socialites, including Efia Odo and Shatta Michy, former girlfriend of renowned musician Shatta Wale.

