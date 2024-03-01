Hajia4Reall, the legally embattled Ghanaian socialite, is looking forward to her sentencing after over a year-long battle

An update on the musician's case indicated that she is liable to not more than a five-year prison sentence

A whistleblowing report from Hajia4Reall's acquaintance, Ibrah One, suggests the musician has given up several conspirators

Ghanaian musician and influencer Hajia4Reall, known in private circles as Mona Faiz Montrage, has been scheduled for sentencing after she was arrested over a year ago.

After a long legal battle in the US, a court update released by the Department of Justice established that Hajia4Reall will be hit with a prison sentence of not more than five years after paying huge amounts in restitution.

A new post by Ibrah One, an acquaintance of Hajia4Reall, suggests that the musician is on a quest to name his conspirators for a softer sentence.

Last year, Ibrah One implored Ghanaians not to rejoice over Hajia 4Reall's plights after she was extradited to the US to begin the process.

It's unclear if the self-acclaimed billionaire had dealings with Hajia4Reall before her legal troubles.

In a new post, Ibrah One cautioned Hajia4Reall's conspirators, saying, "Hajia4Reall is singing too much in America. She's snitching and mentioning names."

YEN.com.gh chanced on a whistleblowing report hinting that some politicians and musicians from Ghana are expected to go down with Hajia4Reall.

Netizens react to Ibrah One's claims

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Ibrah One's claims about Hajia 4Reall.

godsonsworld9 said:

Boys are boiling like Christmas aponche

seddyguy wrote:

She's a musician what do you expect her to do...recite poem

maameabenaanyarko noted:

3nne3 na b) me din ma

flvcko_boomin1721 commented:

No matter what you are doing in this life ..Don’t involve Women

Blakk Rasta cals Hajia4Realla criminal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned broadcaster Black Rasta had exhibited hostility towards the embattled Hajia4Reall.

The broadcaster said on his show that he was ashamed of the socialite for her role in defrauding helpless elderly US citizens.

