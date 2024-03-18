Fantasy Dome Demolished, CEO Threatens Legal Action

The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited has demolished the Fantasy Dome at the trade fair

The company says it is to pave way for the construction of a power and water plant for the new Ghana International Trade Fair Centre project

But CEO of Fantasy Entertainment, owner of the facility, says the company ignored a court injunction against the demolition

The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited has demolished the entertainment venue, Fantasy Dome, owned by Fantasy Entertainment at the Trade Fair site.

This follows several attempts by the Company to get Fantasy Entertainment to remove their facility off the trade fair site.

Fantasy Dome before and after demolition. Sources: Citinewsroom, Adomonline

Source: UGC

According to Asaase radio, the location of the Fantasy Dome had been earmarked as the site where the power and water infrastructure for the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre Development Project would be situated.

However, after overstaying their tenancy agreement which expired on December 31, 2023, the project has been delayed.

The management of the Ghana Trade Fair Centre say all attempts to get Fantasy Entertainment to relocate their venue from their site has been unsuccessful.

This had led to the Saturday, March 17, early morning demolition of the Fantasy Dome with protection from the Ghana Police Service and the National Security Ministry.

CEO of Fantasy Entertainment says GTFC ignored injunction against demolition

However, speaking to the media, the Chief Executive Officer of Fantasy Entertainment, Leslie Quaynor revealed that he had an injunction to prevent the demolition exercise.

In an interview with Sammy Flex media, he stated that he had secured an injunction from the court in January to forestall such an action while he finds a new site for the Fantasy Dome.

He said he was dismayed by the Ghana Trade Fair Company’s total disregard for the court injunction.

Leslie Quaynor said he will seek legal redress concerning the matter.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Trade Fair Company is quoted as saying they have not been served any injunction.

According to Asaase Radio, the company stressed that even on the day of the demolition they did not receive any injunction to stall the process.

Police locks Fantasy Dome, chase after organisers

The Fantasy Dome had been a favourite location for the organisation of large events due to its 20,000 seater capacity.

However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, YEN.com.gh had reported that the organisation of Christ Embassy’s Pneumatica night had attracted the ire of the Ghana Police Service and Ghanaians.

The event’s organisers and congregants had ignored the laid down Covid-19 social distancing protocols and had massed up at the Fantasy Dome without nose masks.

Videos and pictures of the event had gone viral leading to the Police storming the Fantasy Dome and halting the programme.

The Dome was locked up and the event organisers were declared wanted by the Police.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh