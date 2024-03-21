The ongoing African Games will be climaxed by Afro-dancehall act Stonebwoy on March 23

The Ghanaian star confirmed in one after again sent him a message seeking clarity

His confirmation has increased the anticipation for the major event from his numerous fans

The 13th African Games kick-started in Ghana with a night of musical performances from top artistes, including King Promise, Shatta Wale, Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor.

On March 23, a rousing closing ceremony will be held to climax the competition after over 14 days of showcasing various sports disciplines.

Ghana's Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy is set to perform at the ceremony with other Ghanaian performers.

Stonebwoy in photos. Photo source: x/BhimFanPage

Stonebwoy confirms rumours

After Shatta Wale's widely patronised performance during the 13th African Games opening ceremony, rumours about Stonebwoy climaxing the competition popped up online.

During the March 20 broadcast of Peace FM's morning show, renowned sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah established that Stonebwoy was the headline artiste for the closing ceremony.

Stonebwoy shared an update about his performance on his Snapchat stories when a fan asked:

"Bobo, please when is the closing ceremony for the All-African Games? Heard you performing."

"Saturday, see yuh," the Afro-dancehall star replied as he shared his readiness to perform on Saturday.

His confirmation has hiked up the traction of the ceremony as scores of fans have taken to social media to share their expectations for the showdown.

Netizens share their anticipation for the closing ceremony

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in anticipation of the 13th African Games closing ceremony headlined by Stonebwoy.

@Odowgukhalifa said:

Wan Gad

@jailor_gramz noted:

Now, let’s show them who runs the show best

@daltonsackey exclaimed:

What time? I’ll be thereeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

@awoyo_sofo shared:

E dhey happen live

Stonebwoy featured on CNN African Voices

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy was set to appear in an all-new episode of CNN's African Voices documentary series.

A sneak peek of the Ghanaian artiste's episode was shared online as he detailed his mission for Africa worldwide, following in the footsteps of the legendary Bob Marley.

Source: YEN.com.gh