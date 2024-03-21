Ghana's Stonebwoy has been featured on CNN's African Voices documentary series

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall act Stonebwoy will appear on a new episode of CNN Africa's African Voices docu-series.

The series is aimed at highlighting the continent's most dazzling people who create their own subcultures in areas such as travel, fashion, art, and music.

CNN Africa shared a sneak peek of Stonebwoy's African Voices episode online and announced the date of when the full version will air.

Stonebwoy shares his vision with CNN Africa

Talking to CNN Africa, Stonebwoy, real name Livingstone Etse Setekla, who shot his episode in the Tuff Gong studios in Jamaica, opened up on how the reggae legend has inspired his artistry.

The Ghanaian, who was featured on the recent edition of Bob Marley's Africa Unite album, unveiled his long-existing mission to unite Africa and its diaspora through music.

"As an African, I can relate to anything Black outside of Africa...It's time for us to bring it together to continue to sing one song," Stonebwoy said in the trailer of his CNN African Voices episode.

Netizens share their anticipation for Stonebwoy's CNN African Voices episode

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments as fans shared their thoughts ahead of the episode's release.

Nconyar Kay said:

Opana also recorded at portable's studio in Nigeria. That is the real global artiste.

Joseph Paul Pablo wrote:

When Wisdom speaks

kennethashiakwei noted:

GHANAIAN GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL POWER HOUSE MUSIC KING STONEBWOY IS COMING LIKE A BLESSED DIAMOND

unclebilal_ added:

The originator of Afro-Dancehall we bow before you 1GAD

Stonebwoy represents Ghana at the Island Music Conference

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Stonebwoy was picked as a keynote speaker at this year's Island Music Conference in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Afro-dancehall champion caught up with Jamaican star Shaggy, who was featured on his latest album, 5th Dimension.

