Sensational actress and socialite, Shugatiti, has caused a frenzy with her recent steamy visuals in which she shows off her beauty, curves, and sense of style

The actress posed for the camera for multiple shots in several stunning , bold , and colourful outfits, revealing skin in some of the shots and videos

, , Fans of the Ghanaian entertainer who saw her visuals moved in droves to compliment her spotless beauty and fashion

Actress and socialite Shugatiti, born Serwaa Frimpong, has turned heads with her recent delightful visuals flaunting her sense of style, beauty, and curves in several bold outfits.

The sensational actress confidently flexed her adorable shapely figure in videos and photos that have caused a frenzy on her socials.

In some of the shots, Shugatiti showed maximum skin and her flawless face that had perfectly been enhanced with makeup.

Photos of Shugatiti. Credit: shugatiti

Source: Instagram

Fans of the Ghanaian entertainer who saw her visuals moved in droves to express admiration for her spotless beauty and sense of style.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Kcreietin said:

''Bestie, fine too much .''

Gyemphi commented:

''Give them girlll❤️❤️❤️.''

Cons.tance said:

''Omo you are pretty!.''

Tinafrique_creations commented:

''I love that hair.''

Babekari_xoxo said:

''Best in beauty .''

Oseifamzi commented:

''How is he doing? I mean Gambo superstar.''

Teenns_arena said:

''Hi beautiful .''

Shugatit Challenges Bhadie Kelly

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress and socialite Shugatiti caused a frenzy after a steamy video in which she shakes her behind emerged.

The Ghanaian movie personality confidently flaunted her adorable curvy figure in the clip.

The video shared on the Instagram page of her colleague actress Yaa Jackson comes amidst the viral videos of US-based TikToker Bhadie Kelly.

Shugatiti Buries Dad

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Shugatiti laid to rest her late father, Eric Frimpong Manso, at Ahafo Mim in the Ahafo Region of Ghana.

The Ghanaian socialite announced her father's passing on Saturday, December 18, 2021, on Instagram.

''Oh daddy, why so soon,'' she shared with a photo of her late father. She did not make public the cause of death.

Source: YEN.com.gh